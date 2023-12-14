Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"2,200-Year-Old Roof Tiles From The Story Of Hanukkah Discovered In Jerusalem"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

2,200-Year-Old Roof Tiles From The Story Of Hanukkah Discovered In Jerusalem

It's amazing how much you can learn from a shingle discovery.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share1Shares
Hanukkah roof tiles

The roof tiles provide direct evidence for the Seleucid invasion of Jerusalem.

Image credit: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority.

The oldest roof tiles ever discovered in Israel may have sat atop a fortress that played a key role in the story of Hanukkah, which today is celebrated as the Jewish festival of lights. Lasting for eight days, the religious holiday commemorates the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucids, and archaeologists say the tiles were probably imported to Jerusalem by the latter around the time that the uprising occurred.

Announcing the discovery, the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed that 16 Hellenistic-period roof tile fragments were found in the City of David National Park, close to the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. Thought to date back to the second century BCE, the tiles coincide with the invasion of the city by the Greek Seleucid king Antiochus IV in 168 BCE.

Advertisement

To establish control over Jerusalem, Antiochus ordered the construction of a fortress that came to be known as the Acra and which served as a symbol of Greek authority. Commenting on the discovery in a statement, the researchers said that “The representatives of the Seleucid King Antiochus IV, who reigned over vast areas from Syria to Persia, brought the knowledge and tradition of constructing tiled roofs from Seleucid-controlled Syria.”

“Tiles were very rare in our region during this period, and they were alien to local construction traditions, indicating that the technique of using tiles to roof parts of a tower or a structure inside that famous fortress was brought from Greek-controlled areas by foreign rulers,” added Dr Ayala Zilberstein of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel-Aviv University.

Though not included in the Bible, the Books of the Maccabees describe the Jewish uprising against the Seleucid rulers. Hanukkah itself is a celebration of a miracle that is said to have occurred following the liberation of the Temple of Jerusalem, when a small pot containing enough oil to light the menorah for a day somehow lasted for eight days.

Advertisement


“Until now, we had little material evidence for the presence of the Seleucid Greeks in Jerusalem,” said Dr Filip Vukosavović of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “The new rooftiles discovered in the City of David provide tangible remains of the Seleucid Greek presence in the region, linking us with the story of Hanukkah.”

Though the researchers can’t confirm whether the tiles were used on the Acra itself, their discovery does provide some tantalizing clues as to the exact location of this ancient fortress. According to Zilberstein, the new finds “strengthen the identification of the fortress on the City of David Hill.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • Israel,

  • archaeology,

  • Jerusalem,

  • ancient artifacts

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Cultural Factors May Have Made Neolithic Women Shorter Than MenA photo of Neolithic cave art depicting a line of human figures standing in different poses along with figures that resemble birds.
humansancient ancestors

Cultural Factors May Have Made Neolithic Women Shorter Than Men

clock53 minutes ago
The Internet's Latest Question: What Does Plutonium Taste Like?Small round drops of plutonium.
humansHumans

The Internet's Latest Question: What Does Plutonium Taste Like?

clock1 hour ago
What Is The "Halo Effect", And How Can We Avoid It?Woman standing infront of a blackboard with a halo and wings drawn on
humanspsychology

What Is The "Halo Effect", And How Can We Avoid It?

clock5 hours ago
share35