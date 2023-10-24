Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"14-Year-Old Wins "America's Top Young Scientist" Award For Cancer-Treating Soap"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

14-Year-Old Wins "America's Top Young Scientist" Award For Cancer-Treating Soap

Congratulations to Heman, who designed a soap to treat melanoma.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share1.1kShares
Heman Bekele, winner of the young scientist challenge.

Heman Bekele developed a soap to treat skin cancer.

Image credit: 3M

A 14-year-old student from Annandale, Virginia, has won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge for his entry; a bar of soap designed to treat skin cancer.

Heman Bekele, a 9th grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, competed against nine other finalists for the title of "America's Top Young Scientist" over the past four months. The school children were paired with scientist mentors, who helped them develop their concept into a prototype, before being judged in a series of challenges, including a presentation of their invention.

Advertisement

Entries included a glove to detect epilepsy and a cost-effective electronic braille display device. Bekele won for his Melanoma Treating Soap (MTS) designed to treat the most common form of cancer in the United States.


"I made this soap by fusing regular medicinal soap with a 50/30/20 ratio of salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and tretinoin, which are all keratolytic agents that slowly reactivate dendritic cells," Bekele explained in his presentation. "After MTS is used the soap releases toll-like receptors into your skin. These receptors latch onto dendritic cells which reactivate them. The now reactivated dendritic cells then join with TN io12 cells to fight infected HPV cells."

boook svg

Related Stories

Why Do Some People Die In Their Sleep?arrow
Medicine's Worst "Cures" For History's Deadliest Diseasesarrow
Why Are People So Worried About Canola Oil?arrow

Over the next five years, Bekele hopes to refine his invention and create a non-profit to distribute the low-cost soap where it is needed most. As well as the title, he will receive a $25,000 cash prize.

"I applied for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge because I believe that young minds can make a positive impact on the world," Bekele told the Young Scientist Lab. "I have always been interested in biology and technology, and this challenge gave me the perfect platform to showcase my ideas."

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • cancer,

  • skin cancer,

  • soap,

  • melanoma,

  • young scientist

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Why Do Some People Die In Their Sleep?Unmade bed, to the right is a beside table with a switched-on lamp, alarm clock and phone.
healthhealth

Why Do Some People Die In Their Sleep?

clock3 hours ago
share41
Medicine's Worst "Cures" For History's Deadliest Diseasesan old bottle of cough syrup that contains chloroform and morphine
healthmedicine

Medicine's Worst "Cures" For History's Deadliest Diseases

clock4 hours ago
share1
Why Are People So Worried About Canola Oil?bottles of canola oil next to rapeseed plants
healthhealth

Why Are People So Worried About Canola Oil?

clock6 hours ago
share67