Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

“Potentially Hazardous” Asteroid Phaethon Just Demonstrated Something Rare For A Space Rock

Phaethon is already strange, which is why we're so interested in it – but apparently, not weird enough.

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

clockOct 17 2022, 13:54 UTC
An illustration of the strange oval shaped asteroid Phaethon
Fun fact: Phaethon is the only known asteroid parent body of any meteor shower (they usually come from comets), December's Geminids. Image credit: NASA

The iconic Arecibo observatory may no longer be a working telescope following news this week that it won’t be rebuilt after its 2020 collapse – but that doesn’t mean it’s finished contributing to our knowledge of the cosmos. In fact, new research reveals that it discovered something new and unusual about the well-known “potentially hazardous” asteroid, 3200 Phaethon.

Phaethon is already a strange asteroid – it’s oddly blue, acts more like a comet, and is the only known asteroid parent body of a meteor shower. Now, its spin rate is speeding up, only the 11th known asteroid to show that.

Advertisement

Named for the son of the Greek sun god Helios, Phaethon's orbit takes it closer to the Sun than any other known named asteroid. Though it poses no threat to Earth due to its size and close proximity, it is deemed a “potentially hazardous” asteroid and so is well studied.

It's very rare for an asteroid to change its rate of spin. Phaethon is the largest of the 11 known space rocks to do it, at 5.4 kilometers (3.4 miles) across. Its orbit is known to a very accurate degree (which is why we know it is no threat) and it rotates once every 3.6 hours. 

Related Stories
boook svgThe Most Powerful Gamma-Ray Explosion Ever Detected Briefly Changed Earth’s Atmosphere
boook svgSupergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go Supernova
boook svgBalloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test Flights

However, the new observations reveal that is decreasing by 4 milliseconds per year.   

Advertisement

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is set to send its DESTINY+ mission to fly by the asteroid in 2028, so discovering Phaethon is speeding up could have big repercussions for the carefully calculated trajectory of the craft.

Arecibo planetary scientist Sean Marshall has been working on determining the size, shape, and rotation of Phaethon ahead of this mission, using light curve observations – graphs showing the light intensity of a celestial object, and stellar occultations – when an asteroid passes in front of a star causing its light to dip, much like how we discover exoplanets. Using data ranging from 1989 to 2021, Marshall created a model that shows Phaethon is shaped like a top, similar to asteroid sample mission targets Bennu and Ryugu.

However, Marshal couldn’t make the latest light curve observations from 2021 fit the model. The model only worked if the object had a constant rotational acceleration – if it was speeding up.    

Advertisement

“The predictions from the shape model did not match the data,” Marshall said in a statement. “The times when the model was brightest were clearly out of sync with the times when Phaethon was actually observed to be brightest. I realized this could be explained by Phaethon’s rotation period changing slightly at some time before the 2021 observations, perhaps from comet-like activity when it was near perihelion in December 2020.”

Thankfully, this doesn't mean DESTINY+ needs to rethink its plans. Marshall actually notes that this is good news for the team as the steady change means they can predict Phaethon's orientation at the time of the scheduled flyby with excellent accuracy and will know which regions of the asteroid will be lit up by the Sun at that time, which will help get some spectacular shots of the asteroid's surface as it swings by.

Keep being weird, Phaethon.

Advertisement

The work was presented recently at the 54th American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • asteroid,

  • Astronomy,

  • Arecibo Observatory,

  • Phaethon

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Most Powerful Gamma-Ray Explosion Ever Detected Briefly Changed Earth’s AtmosphereA record-breaking gamma ray burst likely signaled the birth of a black hole in a collapsing star nearly 2 billion years ago. Image credit: Marc Ward/Shutterstock.com
spaceAstronomy

The Most Powerful Gamma-Ray Explosion Ever Detected Briefly Changed Earth’s Atmosphere

clockOct 17 2022
Supergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go SupernovaAn artist's impression of Betelgeuse at the moment it goes supernova, but the image could equally be any one of thousands of red supergiants in galaxies close enough for us to track their path to explode
spaceAstronomy

Supergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go Supernova

clockOct 14 2022
Balloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test FlightsA silver hot air ballooon, a one-third scale prototype, being held by scientists about to let it go into the air in the Nevada desert as a test for NASA's Venus mission
spaceSpace and Physics

Balloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test Flights

clockOct 14 2022