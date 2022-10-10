Advertisement

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture

$1.5 Million Floating Home Partially Sinks During Unveiling In Panama

How unfortunate.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockOct 10 2022, 14:57 UTC
sea pod
The SeaPod is impressive, when it floats. Image Credit: Ocean Builders

Upon opening to an excited crowd, a $1.5 million floating home – complete with a jacuzzi, panoramic windows, and an impressive exterior – proved a resounding success for multiple days as visitors toured inside. However, hopes for smooth sailing quickly met a disappointing end as the high-end home began leaning, ending up partially submerged and severely tilted into the ocean.  


At 4 pm on September 22, the SeaPod rapidly sank after a malfunction in the ballast technology, filling the Jacuzzi spar with water and nearly taking the entire home down with it. 

Advertisement

Nobody was hurt (or even damp) and the SeaPod suffered minor cosmetic damages – and owing to an ecological outlook from the makers, Ocean Builders, no ecological damage occurred in the area as a result. Ocean Builders released a public article and will also release a full report on what happened, so there’s something to be said for transparency in an invention that could have serious impacts on oceanic ecosystems. 

The SeaPod Eco and Flagship are homes designed for simplicity, easy manufacturing and transport, and to be “eco-restorative”, ranging from $295,000 (£263,000) up to $1.5 million (£1.3million). Each home has three half-floors and stands 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) above the water thanks to air-filled steel tubes below the surface. This leads to incredible “comfort and stability”, according to the manufacturers.

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture
  • tag

  • architecture,

  • future,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

New iPhone Crash Collision Feature Is Calling 911 For People On Rollercoastersrollercoaster
technologyTechnology

New iPhone Crash Collision Feature Is Calling 911 For People On Rollercoasters

clockOct 10 2022
Thanks To This Prime Days Equivalent, You Can Score Great Savings On 3-Years Of PlayStation AccessClose up of a white Playstation controller on a blue background.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Thanks To This Prime Days Equivalent, You Can Score Great Savings On 3-Years Of PlayStation Access

clockOct 10 2022
Video Shows What It's Like To Experience A Nuclear Bomb Explosion In VRA nuclear bomb mushroom cloud emanates from the sea.
technologyTechnology

Video Shows What It's Like To Experience A Nuclear Bomb Explosion In VR

clockOct 7 2022