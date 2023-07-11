Advertisement

humansHumanshumanspsychology

You Can Test Your Susceptibility To Fake News With Real Scientific Quiz

Think you can tell real from fake news?

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share140Shares
A boy looking at the words "fake or real?"

Fancy your chances?

Image credit: MichaelJayBerlin/Shutterstock.com

A team of researchers has developed a test to measure people's susceptibility to misinformation, finding that on average, US adults fail to classify one-third of real or fake headlines into their correct category.

The test, which is takeable online, asks the user to rate 20 headlines as real or fake. Ten of the headlines were real, while the other 10 were generated by artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, before being vetted and selected by a panel of experts. 

Advertisement

When refining and selecting the fake questions, the team looked for common features of misinformation, such as appealing to people's political biases, and tinges of conspiracy theories. The real headlines were selected from the Media Bias Fact Check database, chosen from news sources that ranked highly for factual reporting and low on bias.

The team, conducting the research on 1,516 US adults, found that the average American got 13 out of 20 headlines correct.

The headline people got correct the most was "Republicans Divided in Views of Trump’s Conduct, Democrats Are Broadly Critical", with 80 percent of participants rating it as real. Younger participants scored lower on the misinformation test, getting on average 12 out of 20 to older adults' 15.

You can take the test yourself.

Advertisement

The findings are published in Behavior Research Methods.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumanspsychology
  • tag

  • psychology,

  • social media,

  • misinformation,

  • Fake news,

  • science and society

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Lake Titicaca Has Been Home To Human-Made Floating Islands For CenturiesUros floating artificial islands on Titicaca lake
humansHumans

Lake Titicaca Has Been Home To Human-Made Floating Islands For Centuries

clockJul 11 2023
share13
What's Buried Beneath The Sphinx?The Sphinx photographed between 1873 and 1895.
humansHumans

What's Buried Beneath The Sphinx?

clockJul 11 2023
comments1
share130
Oldest Home In North America? 18,000-Year-Old Relics Found In Oregon RockshelterThe entrance to the Rimrock Draw Rockshelter outside of Riley, Oregon.
humansancient ancestors

Oldest Home In North America? 18,000-Year-Old Relics Found In Oregon Rockshelter

clockJul 11 2023
comments1
share14