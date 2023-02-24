Advertisement

Yes, A Pilot Did Take A Selfie With The Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon

February 2023 will be remembered as the month of the US Airforce Versus the Balloons

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

clockFeb 24 2023, 11:34
a weather balloon and its small cargo and solar panel is visible over a countryside landscape. In the foreground a pilot helmet is seen and the edge of a plane window. The plane wing covers partially the balloon.
The selfie with the supsected Chinese Spy Balloon. Image Credit: Department of Defense

Over the last few days, several accounts across social media shared a very peculiar selfie. An Airforce pilot took a selfie as they flew past the now notorious "Chinese Spy Balloon" that was downed on February 3. The Pentagon confirmed that indeed the photo existed and released it into the public domain.

The day before the balloon was shot down, the selfie was taken by a member of the 94th Airlift Wing, a reserve unit of the United States Air Force. The pilot was on board a Lockheed U-2 plane, a single-engine high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

Balloons have been all the rage this month for the US airforce. Apart from the February 3, the three other balloons downed don’t seem to have any connection to China at all. One was likely to be a small weather balloon from a group of ham radio enthusiasts. Such a weather balloon, known as a picoballoon, costs about $30, and a state-of-the-art GPS messaging system to get weather data is around $300. The US Airforce used an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile costing around $400,000.

