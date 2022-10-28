Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

Wuhan Is Back In Lockdown, Among Other Cities In China – Here's What We Know

Millions of Chinese people are back in lockdown as the country doubles down on its zero-Covid strategy

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockOct 28 2022, 10:28 UTC
people in face masks walking down city street
Jianghan Road, Wuhan, on October 6 2020. Image Credit: Robert Way/Shutterstock.com

Wuhan and many other cities across China have gone back into lockdown as the Asian country continues its zero-COVID policy. China has reported 42,419 cases of COVID cases just in the last 24 hours, and to stop another wave becoming more serious, over 200 million people are back in lockdown.

Under different degrees of lockdown, there are major manufacturing centers such as Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Datong and Xian. Reuters reports that 28 major cities were dealing with local outbreaks. The Universal Resort in Beijing was shut down after a guest tested positive for COVID-19, but the country's capital remain open for now. 

Advertisement

Eighty-seven percent of people in China have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as reported in summer, although it appears that elderly people – one of the most at-risk populations – are lagging behind in terms of vaccine uptake. 

While the zero-COVID policy continues to be seen as controversial, China has so far reported 28,061 deaths due to COVID-19. The United States registered over 68,700 cases yesterday.

Related Stories
boook svgHow To Stop Hiccups: The Science Of Hiccups And What Causes Them
boook svgThe Humming Trend Is Picking Up – Why Might It Have Benefits?
boook svgDo “Blue Zones” Hold The Secret To A Longer Life?

[h/t: Reuters]

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • China,

  • health,

  • covid-19,

  • lockdown

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

How To Stop Hiccups: The Science Of Hiccups And What Causes Themhow to stop hiccups
healthhealth

How To Stop Hiccups: The Science Of Hiccups And What Causes Them

clockOct 28 2022
The Humming Trend Is Picking Up – Why Might It Have Benefits?Humming man in meditation pose
healthhealth

The Humming Trend Is Picking Up – Why Might It Have Benefits?

clockOct 28 2022
Do “Blue Zones” Hold The Secret To A Longer Life?Okinawa, Japan at Shuri Castle.
healthhealth

Do “Blue Zones” Hold The Secret To A Longer Life?

clockOct 28 2022