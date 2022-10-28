Wuhan Is Back In Lockdown, Among Other Cities In China – Here's What We Know

Wuhan and many other cities across China have gone back into lockdown as the Asian country continues its zero-COVID policy. China has reported 42,419 cases of COVID cases just in the last 24 hours, and to stop another wave becoming more serious, over 200 million people are back in lockdown.

Under different degrees of lockdown, there are major manufacturing centers such as Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Datong and Xian. Reuters reports that 28 major cities were dealing with local outbreaks. The Universal Resort in Beijing was shut down after a guest tested positive for COVID-19, but the country's capital remain open for now.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eighty-seven percent of people in China have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as reported in summer, although it appears that elderly people – one of the most at-risk populations – are lagging behind in terms of vaccine uptake.

While the zero-COVID policy continues to be seen as controversial, China has so far reported 28,061 deaths due to COVID-19. The United States registered over 68,700 cases yesterday.

[h/t: Reuters]