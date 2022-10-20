Advertisement

natureNaturenatureclimate

What Is An Indian Summer?

Someone will mention this phrase at least once a year, but what does it mean?

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

clockOct 20 2022, 18:50 UTC
Rural fields in autumnal countryside. Colorful landscape on a hazy morning.
This weather event is fairly common. Image credit: Mike Pellinni / Shutterstock

An Indian summer refers to an unseasonably warm and hazy spell during late October and early November that occurs across the central and eastern United States, and in parts of Europe. Contrary to its name, this weather system isn’t actually found in India, so where does the phrase “Indian summer” come from?

In the United States, this fairly common weather system occurs when a shallow polar air mass stagnates to form a thermal inversion. A layer of warm air covers a layer of cooler air, creating a cap on the upward movement of air from the lower layers. This affects cloud formation and rain, as well as increasing temperatures and limiting the diffusion of smoke and dust, which creates the familiar Indian summer haze.

Advertisement

The term was first used in the eastern US, and while the exact origins are unclear, many speculate it relates to Native American “Indians”. The warm conditions of an Indian summer were said to have allowed Native Americans to continue hunting and gathering their winter stores well into the autumn months. While another speculation claims the term originated from the belief that the haze was created by prairie fires deliberately set by Native Americans.

The first recorded use of the phrase appears in a 1778 work, Letters From An American Farmer, in which French-American Michel-Guillaume-Jean de Crèvecoeur details “a short interval of smoke and mildness, called the Indian Summer." Over the next 100 years, the phrase appears regularly in American literature.

Related Stories
boook svgGreta Thunberg Says She Does Not Want To Go Into "Toxic" Politics
boook svgDogs Can Recognize Your Incompetence, Proving It's Not Just Cats Who Get Judgy
boook svg“Talk To The Fin” Among Brilliantly Silly Comedy Wildlife Photo Finalists

In the 19th century, during the British Raj, the term “Indian summer” reached England and caused a mistaken belief that the phrase referred to the Indian subcontinent. While the English terms “St. Luke’s Summer” and “All-Hallown Summer” refer to the same unseasonably warm weather occurring around the Saint's feast day (October 18), these phrases were soon replaced with “Indian summer”, which is now considered widely accepted terminology.

natureNaturenatureclimate
  • tag

  • weather,

  • climate

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

nature

More Nature Stories

Greta Thunberg Says She Does Not Want To Go Into "Toxic" PoliticsGreta Thunberg on stage giving a talk.
natureenvironment

Greta Thunberg Says She Does Not Want To Go Into "Toxic" Politics

clockOct 20 2022
Dogs Can Recognize Your Incompetence, Proving It's Not Just Cats Who Get Judgydog judgement
natureanimals

Dogs Can Recognize Your Incompetence, Proving It's Not Just Cats Who Get Judgy

clockOct 20 2022
“Talk To The Fin” Among Brilliantly Silly Comedy Wildlife Photo FinalistsA penguin appears to be holding up a fin to another with the unmistakeable message of the 'talk to the hand'
natureanimals

“Talk To The Fin” Among Brilliantly Silly Comedy Wildlife Photo Finalists

clockOct 20 2022