Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"What Are "Time Reflections" And Why Are They So Promising In Tech?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

What Are "Time Reflections" And Why Are They So Promising In Tech?

They could revolutionise wireless communication, which is great news for computers and cell phones.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share26Shares
Abstract coloured lines to illustrate Time reflections of electromagnetic waves have been demonstrated for the first time.

Time reflections of electromagnetic waves have been demonstrated for the first time.

Image credit: NeoLeo/Shutterstock.com 

Ordinary wave reflection off a suitable boundary is a familiar part of life. We witness it every day when we look in the mirror, hear it in echoes, and can watch ocean waves bounce off a breakwater if we want to see the process on a more graspable scale.

Time reflections, also known as temporal reflections, are something different, requiring an abrupt shift not just in the wave, but in the medium through which it is traveling. As occurred so often in the mid-20th century, theoretical physicists ran ahead of their experimental counterparts, discussing the workings of the phenomenon before it had been observed. Now, it appears they have caught up.

Advertisement

By switching the dielectric constant of a metamaterial, physicists have time-reflected electromagnetic waves being carried within it for the first time, describing their results in Nature Physics. They didn’t turn back time Cher-style, but the signal carried by the waves underwent both a reversal in order and frequency lengthening. Besides confirming a possibility theoreticians have been toying with for 60 years, the work could allow greater control over the way waves and matter interact. It could prove useful in photonics, the quest to replace electricity in information technology with light, allowing for an astonishing increase in speed in computers and cell phones and wireless communication.

Time reflections produce a shift in frequency, which is relatively easy to understand, and a wave reversal in time, which is not. The first involves something like the Doppler shift, where wavelengths are stretched or contracted, most familiar in the redshift seen from distant galaxies. Light that is blue before the reflection becomes yellow, green light becomes red, and so on. Harder to get one’s head around is the way the end of a signal is reflected first, so that we hear the signal backwards, like old-style conspiracy theorists who thought they could detect satanic messages by spinning rock records the wrong way.

In a spatial reflection (a) we see our face reversed left to right. In a temporal reflection (b) we would see the back of our head because the wave order is reversed, and the colors would be changed thanks to frequency shifting. (C) Schematic of the experimental setup, with a control signal changing the medium through which a wave passes fast enough to induce time reflection.
In a spatial reflection (a) we see our face reversed left to right. In a temporal reflection (b) we would see the back of our head because the wave order is reversed, and the colors would be changed thanks to frequency shifting. (C) Schematic of the experimental setup, with a control signal changing the medium through which a wave passes fast enough to induce time reflection.
Image credit: Andrea Alù


The phenomenon of time reflection is associated with time crystals, whose atoms form patterns that repeat in time as ordinary crystals do in space. The surprising discovery of examples of these objects has raised interest in related concepts. However, time reflection requires the properties of the medium to change at more than twice the frequency of the wave. The exceptionally high frequencies of visible light, let alone anything in the UV or X-ray part of the spectrum, make this a challenge, although it has been demonstrated in water waves.

"The key roadblock that prevented time reflections in previous studies was the belief that it would require large amounts of energy to create a temporal interface," said co-first author Dr Gengyu Xu. "It is very difficult to change the properties of a medium quick enough, uniformly, and with enough contrast to time reflect electromagnetic signals because they oscillate very fast.”

Advertisement

The team turned to metamaterials, substances with properties never seen in nature.

“Our idea was to avoid changing the properties of the host material, and instead create a metamaterial in which additional elements can be abruptly added or subtracted through fast switches," Xu said. 

The team confirmed their achievement by combining time-reflected and time-refracted versions of the same signal and observing the interference. 

An earlier version of this article was published in March 2023.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • metamaterials,

  • physics,

  • electromagnetic waves,

  • time crystals

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The First Quantum Engine Is Here And It Could Power A RevolutionA diagram of the engine. The piston is pushed away when the gas is a fermion (reresented by arrows pointing in opposite directions) and it is pushed down when the gas is a bosons gas with the opposite arrows forming a single particle.
spacephysics

The First Quantum Engine Is Here And It Could Power A Revolution

clockYesterday
comments1
share190
The Moonwalker Wears Prada: Fashion House To Design Next Lunar SpacesuitAnnouncement poster of the collaboration showing the lunar surface, earth and the two brands logos in the reflection of a spaceuit helmet.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Moonwalker Wears Prada: Fashion House To Design Next Lunar Spacesuit

clockYesterday
What Are Tachyons And Do They Even Exist?concept image of fluorescent blue and red lines depicting fast motion on a black background
spacephysics

What Are Tachyons And Do They Even Exist?

clockYesterday
share150