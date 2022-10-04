Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Watch A Houseplant Control A Machete-Wielding Robotic Arm, For Science

You're not going to want to forget to water this plant.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockOct 4 2022, 14:04 UTC
machete in block of wood
Time for some revenge. Image Credit: n_defender/Shutterstock.com

In case you weren’t aware, plants can control robots now. Like anything else with nerves, plants produce tiny electrical signals, and intricate sensors can capture these and turn them into inputs. Now, with a bit of imagination, you could see how the leafy cyborg uprising could begin. 

Looking to kickstart that uprising, artist and researcher David Bowen has given a houseplant control of an industrial robotic arm and then armed it with a machete, for science. What happens next is a chaotic display of rage and swinging mayhem, perhaps pent up from all the times they forgot to water it. 

Advertisement

“The system uses an open source micro-controller connected to the plant to read varying resistance signals across the plant’s leaves. Using custom software, these signals are mapped in real-time to the movements of the joints of the industrial robot holding a machete,” reads Bowen’s website

“Essentially the plant is the brain of the robot controlling the machete determining how it swings, jabs, slices and interacts in space.” 

While it looks menacing, and sometimes even deliberate, the movements are entirely random and the philodendron is not aware of its newfound power. However, it does display the ease at which even the simplest inputs can result in dangerous outcomes. 

Advertisement

The slashing philodendron will now join various other plants hooked up to electronics, including spinach that can send emails and another plant that Bowen hooked up to pilot a drone

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • robots,

  • plants,

  • violence,

  • cyborg,

  • weapons,

  • weird and wonderful

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

President Zelenskyy Takes Time Off War To Slam Elon Musk On TwitterElon Musk, looking sad in a suit.
technologyTechnology

President Zelenskyy Takes Time Off War To Slam Elon Musk On Twitter

clockOct 4 2022
Deal Days Gives You The Chance To Learn Game Development And Score Xbox Live GoldClose up of a hand holding an XBox One controller, with a light up computer keyboard behind it
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Deal Days Gives You The Chance To Learn Game Development And Score Xbox Live Gold

clockOct 4 2022
Welcome To Deal Days Where You Get Microsoft Office Professional For Only $35.99Aerial shot of a table with someone using a tablet, an open diary, a mobile phone, a mug of tea, and a glass of water.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Welcome To Deal Days Where You Get Microsoft Office Professional For Only $35.99

clockOct 3 2022