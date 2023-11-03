Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Virus Seen Latching On To Another Virus (Like A Tiny Vampire) For First Time"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

Virus Seen Latching On To Another Virus (Like A Tiny Vampire) For First Time

“When I saw it, I was like, I can’t believe this. No one has ever seen a bacteriophage – or any other virus – attach to another virus.”

author

Maddy Chapman

author

Maddy Chapman

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Maddy is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Satellite virus attached to its helper virus

Satellite viruses (purple) can attach to the "neck" of their helper virus (blue), leaving behind "bite marks".

Image credit: Tagide deCarvalho

For the first time ever, a virus has been observed attaching to another virus. However, the never-before-seen behavior was almost missed after it was stumbled upon in a happy accident involving some anomalous sequencing results.

“When I saw it, I was like, I can’t believe this,” Tagide deCarvalho, first author of a study announcing the discovery, said in a statement. “No one has ever seen a bacteriophage – or any other virus – attach to another virus.”

Advertisement

The virus in question is a bacteriophage – a virus that infects bacteria – and also a satellite virus, which relies on other, “helper” viruses to complete its life cycle. Satellite viruses lean on their helpers either when building their capsids – the protein shell of a virus – or when replicating their DNA, both of which require the two viruses to be close together. Now, the new study suggests that they go a step further, getting up close and personal by latching on to their helper virus’s “neck” – the place where the capsid joins the tail of the virus.

But the groundbreaking discovery almost didn’t happen at all. A group of undergraduates were analyzing the sequences of bacteriophages from environmental samples when they found what they believed to be contamination in the sample. The sequence of the phage they were studying was present, but so was a smaller sequence that didn’t map to anything the researchers knew.

boook svg

Related Stories

A New Tropical Disease Is Gaining Traction In The USarrow
We Might Finally Understand What’s Happening When We Faintarrow
What Vegetables Are The Best For Getting In Your Daily Vitamins?arrow

Repeating the experiment suggested that this was no mistake, and electron microscopy imaging later revealed the presence of helper viruses, 80 percent of which had a satellite bound at the neck.

Spookily, some of the helpers that were unencumbered by satellite viruses still had remnants of past attachments at the neck, which senior author Ivan Erill likened to “bite marks”.

Advertisement

The researchers were also able to analyze the genomes of the vampiric viruses, as well as their helpers and hosts, finding that most satellites have a gene that enables them to integrate into the host cell’s genetic material.

However, this is not universal. In one sample, the satellite, which has been named MiniFlayer, is the first known case of a satellite with no gene for integration. It, therefore, must stay close to its helper, MindFlayer, when entering a host cell, the team hypothesize.

“Attaching now made total sense,” Erill said, “because otherwise, how are you going to guarantee that you are going to enter into the cell at the same time?”

Further bioinformatics analysis hinted that this interaction between MiniFlayer and MindFlayer could be ancient, with the two co-evolving for at least 100 million years, according to Erill.

Advertisement

The team hope their findings will inspire future work into the unexpected phenomenon to further our understanding of it and perhaps explain some strange phage sequencing contamination.

“It’s possible that a lot of the bacteriophages that people thought were contaminated were actually these satellite-helper systems,” deCarvalho added, “so now, with this paper, people might be able to recognize more of these systems.”

The study is published in The ISME Journal.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • viruses,

  • microbes,

  • bacteriophage,

  • virology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

A New Tropical Disease Is Gaining Traction In The USSandfly biting a human thumb in New Zealand.
healthhealth

A New Tropical Disease Is Gaining Traction In The US

clock10 minutes ago
We Might Finally Understand What’s Happening When We Faintwoman covering eyes and leaning on doorframe, with backdrop blurred to indicate dizziness
healthneuroscience

We Might Finally Understand What’s Happening When We Faint

clock22 hours ago
share50
What Vegetables Are The Best For Getting In Your Daily Vitamins?Vegetables in a supermarket
healthHealth and Medicine

What Vegetables Are The Best For Getting In Your Daily Vitamins?

clockYesterday
comments1
share96