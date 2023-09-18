Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"US Military Forced To Ask Public To Help Find Its $135.8 Million Jet After "Mishap""

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

US Military Forced To Ask Public To Help Find Its $135.8 Million Jet After "Mishap"

If you find the $135.8 million jet, the US military would like a phone call.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

F-35 Lightning II jet in the air.

An F-35 Lightning II. Not the missing one.

Image credit: BeAvPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

The US military is appealing to the public to help them find a missing plane after a pilot ejected from an F-35B Lightning II jet.

The "mishap" forced an unnamed pilot to eject from the plane – one of the US military's most expensive at around $135.8 million – as they were flying near Joint Base Charleston on Sunday.

Advertisement

"We’re working with [Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort] to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon," Joint Base Charleston posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600."

"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," they added.

boook svg

Related Stories

Startup Wants To Make "Permanent Human Presence" Undersea This Decadearrow
IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?arrow
"Brainless" Soft Robots Wriggle Out Of A Maze With No Help From Humansarrow

The pilot was found near South Kenwood Drive in North Charleston having safely ejected from the plane, and was taken to a local medical center where they are in stable condition, according to local outlet News 2. The mishap will be under investigation, according to a United States Marine Corps statement to Insider.

While this may seem like a doozy of a weapon to misplace, the US has lost worse. There are, at least according to the officially released count, six nuclear weapons that have been lost by various branches of the military. One happens to also be in North Carolina, after the wing of a B-52 bomber carrying the weapon broke apart, forcing both pilots to eject. The bomb has not been found since it was lost in 1961.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • plane,

  • aviation,

  • US Air Force,

  • us military,

  • plane crash

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Startup Wants To Make "Permanent Human Presence" Undersea This DecadeA 3d rendering of DEEP's underwater Sentinel module structures.
technologyfuture

Startup Wants To Make "Permanent Human Presence" Undersea This Decade

clock2 days ago
comments1
share51
IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?A fuel storage facility with The Big Questions logo in front.
podcastPodcast
technologyTechnology

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?

clock3 days ago
share11
"Brainless" Soft Robots Wriggle Out Of A Maze With No Help From Humanswhite string-like soft robots on a black background
technologyTechnology

"Brainless" Soft Robots Wriggle Out Of A Maze With No Help From Humans

clockSeptember 11, 2023
comments1
share76