TWIS: "Spicy" Lives Of Royals Revealed In Ancient Shipwreck, How To Not Cheat On Your Partner, And Much More This Week

This week, Neanderthals may have hunted 13-tonne prehistoric elephants, a one-in-10-billion future kilonova is discovered for the first time, and we investigate whether you can actually get filthy rich from panning for gold.





Ancient Shipwreck Reveals Unprecedented Glimpse Into Medieval Royal Luxury

An archaeological investigation of a well-known shipwreck off the coast of Sweden has revealed a glimpse into life in the royal courts of 15th century Scandinavia, with the discovery of more than 3,000 plant specimens on board – including such exotic and exclusive spices as saffron, ginger, cloves, peppercorns, and almonds. Read the full story here

Tempted To Cheat In Your Relationship? This Could Help You Reduce The Urge

In many relationships, one or both parties may have at some point wondered: how do I fight the temptation to cheat? The answer, according to a recent study, might be more obvious than you think. Simply putting yourself in your partner's shoes could help squash any adulterous inclinations. Read the full story here





How Neanderthals Managed To Take Down Elephants Twice The Size Of Today’s Giants

Twice the size of a modern African elephant, the straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) lived across Asia and Europe until around 100,000 years ago. Anthropologists have sought evidence that Neanderthals hunted Palaeoloxodon, maybe even to extinction, but evidence has been ambiguous until now. Read the full story here





Astronomers Discover A “One-In-10-Billion” Kilonova-In-Waiting For First Time

A neutron star 11.400 light-years away is doomed to eventually collide with its giant companion. By the time it does, the giant will also be a neutron star, setting off an explosion that will seed the galaxy for thousands of light-years with precious metals like gold, known as a kilonova. Read the full story here





World's Oldest Fossil Vertebrate Brain Found In A 319 Million-Year-Old Fish

Almost a hundred years ago, a fossilized fish skull was pulled from a coal mine in Lancashire, England. However, neither the miners nor the paleontologists who initially studied the discovery realized the true value of the find. Now, a CT scan reveals a brain relic unmatched by anything we've seen in vertebrates before. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

If You Pan For Gold, Do You Actually Get To Keep It?

As would-be prospectors around the world grab at the chance to hit rich, if you actually managed to find a gold nugget, would you even get to keep it? Read the full story here