TWIS: SpaceX’s Starship Rocket “Rapidly Disassembled” Live, Researchers May Have Cracked Maya Calendar Mysteries, And Much More This Week

This week, the most powerful rocket launch vehicle ever built exploded before it could reach space, a new breakthrough Parkinson’s biomarker test reaches 90 percent accuracy, and we look at the mystery surrounding the Shroud of Turin and its detailed depiction of Christ.

SpaceX’s Starship Lifts Off And Explodes In Space

The inaugural flight of SpaceX's Starship can be considered a partial success that ended in an unscheduled rapid disassembly. That means it went kaboom. The massive rocket got off the launchpad – unfortunately, it exploded about three minutes into the flight after it failed to separate from its Super Heavy booster. Read the full story here

We Finally Know How The Maya Calendar Matches Up With The Planets

Astronomy and timekeeping were two of the Ancient Maya’s biggest loves, and new research may have finally revealed the intricate system that once connected these two pillars of Mesoamerican life. Authors of the study claim to have solved a long-standing riddle regarding the structure and function of the iconic pre-Hispanic almanac. Read the full story here





Breakthrough Test Detects Parkinson's Biomarker With 90 Percent Accuracy, Michael J Fox Foundation Announces

The Michael J Fox Foundation has announced landmark findings that have identified a biomarker for Parkinson’s disease with high accuracy, which may be able to indicate disease before typical symptoms appear. The researchers believe the biomarker will allow scientists to finally define Parkinson’s disease biologically, opening up new routes in diagnostics and potential therapies. Read the full story here





The Origin Of Space-Time? Maybe It’s Quantum "Magic"

All the world’s a stage and the stage itself is space-time where all the laws of physics are merely players. But maybe space-time is not the fundamental aspect that it is believed to be. A team of researchers suggests that space-time could emerge from quantum properties, and one in particular that is involved in it is called quantum magic. Read the full story here





More Evidence Shows Vikings Were In America Long Before Columbus

Microscopic analysis of wood suggests that Norse people in Greenland were using timber that came from North America over 700 years ago. The research is further evidence that Viking sailors were making contact with the east coast of North America long before Christopher Columbus “discovered the New World" in 1492 CE. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

What Scientists Found When They Studied The Shroud Of Turin

The Shroud of Turin is believed to be the piece of linen cloth used to wrap the body of Christ. Appearing to depict an image of Jesus, complete with blood stains, years of scientific testing aim to establish the accuracy of this legend. Read the full story here