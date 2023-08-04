Thank you!

"TWIS: Newly Discovered Heaviest Animal Ever Looks Ridiculous, Time Capsule Of Ancient Ocean Found In The Himalayas, And Much More This Week"

TWIS: Newly Discovered Heaviest Animal Ever Looks Ridiculous, Time Capsule Of Ancient Ocean Found In The Himalayas, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week, anthropology professor Mark Aldenderfer voiced concerns over Graham Hancock’s pseudoarchaeology, we investigated the mechanisms behind the uncanny valley, all while asking what the cheese paradox can tell us about vegetarians' moral decision-making. And finally, we questioned the potentially life-changing discovery of a superconductor that functions at room temperature.

39-Million-Year-Old Whale Is Chonky Contender For Heaviest Animal Ever

Thirty-nine million years ago, a majestic sea potato for a whale was drifting along coastal habitats off Peru. Following the discovery of 13 vertebrae and a few ribs, researchers now estimate it may have been the heaviest animal ever to exist, topping even the gargantuan weight of living blue whales. Read the full story here

Graham Hancock's Pseudoarchaeology Is "Dangerous", Says Anthropology Professor

While internet conspiracies may seem trivial, underneath it all is a harsh current that is gradually eroding trust in science and established research practices. That’s the point made by Mark Aldenderfer, a professor of anthropology, archaeologist, and Deputy Editor of Science Advances, in a new editorial aimed at challenging individuals like Graham Hancock who circulate misinformation about archaeology. Read the full story here


The Uncanny Valley – What Is It?

Have you ever felt uneasy or freaked out by puppets or human-like models? Perhaps you’ve been agitated by the animatronic characters at theme parks or ruffled by the robots that frequently appear in the news. Muppets, puppets, and dummies can all stir bizarre feelings in us because there is just something that’s “not quite right” about them. That eeriness has a name, it’s called the “uncanny valley”, but what is it and where does it come from? Read the full story here

600-Million-Year-Old Time Capsule Of Ancient Ocean Found In The Himalayas

Drops of water found inside mineral deposits are the remnants of an ocean that disappeared 600 million years ago. Remarkably, the best place to find the minerals in question is kilometers above sea level. The scientists who found them say the droplets may explain a much-debated event crucial to life as we know it. Read the full story here


What The Cheese Paradox Reveals About Vegetarians’ Moral Decision Making

While the meat paradox explains how people are able to be both animal lovers and meat eaters, the cheese paradox outlines a complex process of cognitive dissonance that allows those who practice ethical vegetarianism to still consume animal products sourced through wholly unethical means. Read the full story here

Feature of the week: 

Is LK-99 A Superconductor Or Not? What To Know About Recent Superconductor Claims

Last week, Korean scientists claimed to have created a superconductor able to operate at room temperature and ambient pressure. If true, this could change the world, but many scientists still remain skeptical.  Read the full story here

