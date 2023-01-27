TWIS: Metal Robot Liquifies And Re-Forms To Escape Prison Cell, Bizarre Handprint Found In Ancient Moat Wall, And Much More This Week

This week, a scene from Terminator 2 becomes reality when a tiny person-shaped robot manages to liquefy and re-solidify, researchers claim AI could reach the singularity within seven short years, and we investigate Earth's only known sample of the rarest crystal on the planet.

Shape-Shifting Robot Escapes Miniature Prison Cell By Liquifying Before Re-solidifying

A robot that can shift between solid and liquid states has been filmed escaping from a miniature jail cell with bars too close together to allow it to leave in solid form. The creators claim they were inspired by sea cucumbers’ capacity to alter their tissue stiffness – but the scene is just a little too similar to Terminator 2 for us to believe them. Read the full story here





Has A Rock That Generates Electricity Really Been Discovered In Africa?

Viral videos that have exploded across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok claim to show a new mineral that somehow holds a charge, with users demonstrating by rubbing them together and creating sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that then appear to power an LED. As always, though, not everything is what it seems. Read the full story here

Don’t Pour Oil Down The Drain, There’s A Fun Way To Get Rid Of It

Nothing beats the indulgent crisp of something fried in a deep pool of bubbling golden oil (the secret ingredient is danger). However, what’s great for our tastebuds isn’t all that good for the environment as the cooking style results in a tricky task: how to get rid of all that oil. Read the full story here

Mysterious Hand Imprint Discovered In 1,000-Year-Old Moat Wall In Jerusalem

A moat that once stood in the way of the invading Crusader armies has been discovered beneath the Old City of Jerusalem. While excavating the ancient line of defense, archaeologists happened upon a handprint carved into the wall of the moat, yet are unable to offer an explanation as to who made the imprint or what significance it may hold. Read the full story here

Artificial Intelligence May Hit The Singularity Within 7 Years, Researchers Claim

Researchers have claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) will reach the singularity within seven years, after attempting to quantify its progress using the metric "Time to Edit" (TTE). The term "singularity" used by the team appears to mean "on par with humans", and may be an indication of Artificial General Intelligence. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

There Is Only One Specimen Of The Rarest Mineral On Earth

Despite many minerals being formed through multiple different processes and ending up with the same result, the kyawthuite crystal discovered in Myanmar is so rare only one specimen has ever been found. Read the full story here