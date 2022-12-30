TWIS: An Object Not Seen Since The Neanderthals Walked The Earth Is Back, The Strangest Facts We Learned In 2022, And Much More This Week

This week, a comet not seen in 50,000 years is about to be visible to the naked eye, we consider all the strangest facts to come out of 2022, and researchers discover that they can see depression on a brain scan.

Earth Is About To See An Object Last Seen During The Time Of Neanderthals

If you look up into the sky over the next few months, you can see an object last seen when Neanderthals walked the Earth. On March 2, 2022, astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility discovered a comet using a wide-field survey camera. The comet is estimated to complete an orbit of the Sun once every 50,000 years, meaning the last time we saw the comet was in the Upper Paleolithic period, when humans began to expand throughout Asia and Europe. Read the full story here.

Advertisement Advertisement





Bees Are Fish: The Strangest Facts We Learned In 2022

Look, we get it, it's been too weird of a year (like the year before it, and the year before that, and the year before that) to keep track of everything weird that took place. Fortunately, we have been keeping track of all the strange developments as well as odd things we've come across in the last 12 months. Here are a few of our favorites... Read the full story here.





Researchers Can See Depression In A Brain Scan - And Treat It

Researchers based at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, claim to have developed what they call a “mood decoder” – a way of reading people’s emotional state just from looking at brain activity. Read the full story here.





Seven Of JWST’s Best Images From Its First Year In Orbit

JWST has been the star (pun intended) of this year in science, wowing the world with the beauty of its images and forming the basis of an astonishing number of abundant scientific papers, published in record time. When looking at some of the highlights, it’s important to remember it’s only been in orbit for just over a year, and in full operation for half that time. Read the full story here.

Advertisement Advertisement





New Blood Test Could Spot Alzheimer’s Disease Without The Need For Expensive Scans

A new biomarker that can be used to spot neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer’s disease in the blood has been identified. The discovery could one day lead to a diagnostic blood test for the disease, eliminating the need for invasive and costly procedures. Read the full story here.





Feature Of The Week:

What Is Ockham's Razor? And Is It Ever Useful?





William of Ockham, the 14th-century Franciscan friar and Catholic theologian, probably never expected his name to become synonymous with a scientific principle lasting 800 years after his death. The principle as many of us know it today: the idea that “the simplest solution is always best.” Read the full story here.