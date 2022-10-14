TWIS: An Interactive Map Educates People On Indigenous Lands, A Dire Warning On Global Wildlife Populations, And Much More This Week

This week, we explore the Native Land Digital interactive map, an absolute unit of a fish emerges from the murky depths, and we speak to director Marian Mohamed about her work on the new BBC documentary series The Elon Musk Show.





Interactive Map Shows Which Indigenous Lands You Are Living On

This week saw the second US Indigenous Peoples' Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the histories and cultures of Indigenous Americans – as well as the hardship they have endured. One initiative designed to educate the world about Indigenous peoples is Native Land Digital, a brilliant interactive globe that shows the Native territories, languages, and treaties of the world. Read the full story here .

Advertisement Advertisement





Global Wildlife Populations Have Plummeted By 69 Percent On Average Since 1970, WWF Reveals

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) released its Living Planet Report 2022 this week, urging that the escalating loss of the natural world is pushing life on Earth towards “catastrophic consequences”. We speak exclusively to WWF's Director for Science and Conservation on what this means for Earth's citizens. Read the full story here.





Neanderthals May Have Co-Existed With Modern Humans For Almost 3,000 Years

Like an upgraded iPhone, the arrival of modern humans in Europe didn’t result in the immediate disappearance of the previous model, but instead heralded a period of overlap between Homo sapiens and Homo neanderthalensis. New research suggests that Neanderthals may have clung on for a further 2,800 years before becoming obsolete. Read the full story here.





Holy Mola: World's Heaviest Bony Fish Is An Absolute Unit At 2,744kg

They say mighty oaks from little acorns grow, and never has this saying been more apt than for the lifecycle of giant molas. These epic slabs for fish start out their lives like marine popcorn and grow to gargantuan sizes. Now, one specimen has become the heaviest bony fish in the world, weighing in at a hefty 2,744 kilograms (6,050 pounds). Read the full story here.

Advertisement Advertisement





Never-Before-Seen Eruption Sees Black Hole Burp Material Years After It Ate Star

When stars get too close to supermassive black holes, they are ripped to shreds. The spewing out of material follows the destruction of the star. But in the case of AT2018hyz, something incredible and not seen before happened. The star was ripped apart and material spewed. And then three years later the black hole threw material out again. Read the full story here.





Feature of the week:

IFLScience Meets: "The Elon Musk Show" Director Marian Mohamed

"He's putting chips in people's brains, building tunnels underground, and he's got SpaceX." Director of the BBC's new documentary series The Elon Musk Show, Marian Mohamed, tells IFLScience what it’s like to get to know one of the most notorious people on the planet from those who know him best. Read the full story here.