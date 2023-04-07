TWIS: An Enormous, Smelly Blob Is Heading Florida's Way, New Fukushima Nuclear Plant Images Worry Experts, And Much More This Week

This week, melting permafrost reveals a 13th-century Mongol Empire graveyard, we reveal the many ways in which we know the Moon landing clearly wasn’t faked, and we take a look at ancient Egyptian engineering methods to establish just how they built the pyramids.





Giant, Stinking Blob Reaches Record-Breaking Size, Now It's Headed For Florida

Coastlines across the globe are preparing for gargantuan blobs of sargassum seaweed that are accumulating in the Atlantic Ocean. The superbloom is expected to bring with it millions of tons of odorous algae to the Caribbean and parts of Florida, and now reports suggest it could be the largest seaweed blob to journey across this part of the Earth on record. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Frozen "Mummies" Of The Mongol Empire Are Rising From Melted Permafrost

The permafrost of east Eurasian mountains is slowly melting away, helping to reveal the buried bodies of the much-feared Mongol Empire – as well as their unquenchable thirst for yak milk. Dating suggests that the cemetery was operating in the 13th century, starting around the time of the Mongol Empire’s unification in 1206 CE. Read the full story here





New Images From Inside Fukushima Nuclear Plant Are Causing Big Worries

Robotic probes have dived into the watery ruins of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and revealed that vital supporting structures appear to be damaged. While the discovery is not an immediate concern, it's feared it could become a major issue if another earthquake rocks the area. Read the full story here





How We Know The Moon Landings Weren’t Faked

The idea that the Moon landings were faked goes back almost as far as the actual events, but it has taken off in recent years. Perhaps because the generation awed by watching the “one small step” in real-time is now a minority, but the main reason is a declining trust in authority. So, with the announcement of the astronauts going back to the Moon this week, here's an overview of the problems with the idea any of the Moon landings were faked. Read the full story here





Cartwheeling Snakes May Be Trying To Bamboozle Predators

Cartwheeling snakes are the subject of a new paper that explores if this hectic movement may actually be a defense mechanism to ward off predators. You may be wondering if snakes can really cartwheel when they don't have legs, but the dwarf reed snake has been observed going tail-over-tongue to escape danger. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Feature of the week:

Ancient Technology: How Did The Ancient Egyptians Build The Pyramids?

Ancient civilizations were often far more advanced than people give them credit for, and while we may not know exactly how the ancient Egyptians accomplished some of their feats of engineering, we do know plenty and we know what didn’t happen. Read the full story here