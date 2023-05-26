TWIS: An “Alien Message” From Mars Has Been Received, Evidence Of Non-Binary People In Prehistoric Europe Unearthed, And Much More This Week

This week, a breakthrough implant treatment allows a man paralyzed for a decade to walk again, a visitor to Yellowstone Nation Park inadvertently causes the death of a bison calf, and we ask if the sea could be the solution to a less damaging source of battery metals.

Earth Has Received An “Alien Message” From Mars. Here’s How To Try And Decode It

If you want to know what receiving an alien message would be like, you are in luck. A team of artists and scientists used a spacecraft around Mars to send a complex message to Earth, simulating what receiving an alien message might be like. Now, they want help from the public to decode it. Read the full story here

Paralyzed Patient Walks Again Thanks To Breakthrough Implant Treatment

A man whose legs had been paralyzed for a decade due to a spinal cord injury has been able to walk again after treatment with a revolutionary new implant. The device helps to bridge the gap between the brain and the spinal nerves that control movement, restoring communication that was interrupted by the patient’s injury. Read the full story here





Bison Calf Euthanized After Tourist Handles It In Yellowstone National Park River

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are appealing for more information after an encounter between an unidentified man and a newborn bison calf led to the animal's death. While the man’s intentions were good, handling the calf was detrimental to its survival. The park is reminding people to keep their distance from wildlife. Read the full story here





Non-Binary People Existed In Prehistoric Europe, Burial Site Study Suggests

Gender identity isn’t always based on the binary model of biological sex, and new research indicates that this fluidity may have existed since prehistoric times. After analyzing the contents of over 1,200 ancient graves from seven sites in central Europe, the authors of the new study determined that up to 10 percent may have belonged to non-binary individuals. Read the full story here





Marie Curie's Body Was So Radioactive She Was Buried In A Lead-Lined Coffin

Marie Curie is remembered today for her pioneering work on radioactivity, which not only earned her two Nobel Prizes but also the recognition as the “mother of modern physics”. But while her research into the radioactive elements polonium and radium may have secured her a lasting scientific legacy, those same substances have also had a lasting effect on her body. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

4,000 Meters Below The Sea Lies The Planet's Largest Source Of Battery Metals

With the global population moving away from fossil fuels, can the cost of destructive battery metal mining really be considered a green alternative? What about if we could access the metals needed to make batteries some other way? Read the full story here