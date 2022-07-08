TWIS: A Glimpse At What The JWST Has To Offer, What Tattoos Can Tell Us About Childhood Trauma, And Much More This Week

This week, the first test images for the JWST are released, the Large Hadron Collider reveals three new particles, and we learn that T.rex’s tiny arms might not have been so useless after all. Find some of the biggest stories of the past week below.

NASA Reveals Phenomenal JWST Image As Preview Of What's To Come



As space enthusiasts count down the days to the release of the first science-grade images from the JWST, NASA is helping whet people's appetite with an image representing the deepest view of the universe ever taken in infrared. Read the full story here

New Giant Predatory Dinosaur Suggests T. Rex's Tiny Arms Were Mating Apparatus

Hunting with your face was the done thing back when Tyrannosaurs (like T. rex) were going ham sammich face-first on their prey. If their arms weren’t all that necessary for predation, one would assume that these tiny arms were useless. But the discovery of an unrelated dinosaur with similarly small appendages has led researchers to think otherwise. Read the full story here

Three New Particles Discovered By The Large Hadron Collider

A new type of “pentaquark” particle and the first-ever pair of “tetraquarks” have been discovered by the international LHCb collaboration at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), expanding the list of exotic hadrons found at CERN. Read the full story here

First Continuous Time Crystal Spontaneously Breaks Time Translation Symmetry

Theoretical physicists have proposed two types of time crystals, continuous and discrete, but it is only now that the first continuous time crystal has been made. The making of the first continuous time crystal marks a step up in the creation of these strange and important quantum substances, only six years after the first time crystal of any sort was created. Read the full story here

People Who Report Childhood Abuse And Neglect More Likely To Have Tattoos and Piercings, Study Suggests

Individuals have different psychological motives for getting body modifications, however, a new study may have found a more sinister reason associated with the decision. According to the study, People who have experienced childhood adversity in the form of abuse and neglect are also more likely to get tattoos and piercings. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

The Higgs Boson Particle Turns 10. Here’s How It Changed Physics

On July 4, 2012 the elusive "God particle" was discovered at CERN, and it proceeded to change physics as we know it. Read the full story here