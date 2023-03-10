TWIS: 50-Meter-Wide Asteroid May Hit Earth In 2046, Hidden Underground Chamber Discovered Beneath Leicester Cathedral, And Much More This Week

This week, dysania could explain some people’s physical inability to get out of bed in the morning, a new geological model enables us to look back over the Earth’s last 100 million years, and we reveal why airplane shutters have to be up during takeoff and landing.





NASA Can’t Rule Out A 50-Meter-Wide Asteroid Hitting Earth In 2046

The small asteroid 2023 DW could ruin Valentine’s day for a portion of North America in 23 years’ time. If 2023 DW does hit, the impact would be more like an atomic bomb going off, without the radiation, than a dinosaur-killing event – but maybe space agencies will get to perform an asteroid deflection for real. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Underground Chamber Found At Leicester Cathedral Suggests Folktale May Be True

Archaeologists have uncovered a sunken Roman room on the grounds of Leicester Cathedral, UK. The discovery of the chamber believed to date to around 200 CE may confirm an old folktale about the cathedral and how the grounds were used for worship (and possibly sacrifice) long before the cathedral was erected. Read the full story here





Struggling To Get Up In The Morning? It Could Indicate Dysania

Feeling sleepy in the morning is not a rare feeling – we've all woken up, smacked the snooze button, and gone back down for a top-up sleep. However, some people go beyond this and feel like they can’t physically get up for an hour or more after waking – this could indicate dysania. Read the full story here





Infamous Orca Duo Kill At Least 17 Sharks In Feeding Frenzy

Port and Starboard, the now (in)famous orca pair who were previously recorded hunting and killing great white sharks, have recently killed at least 17 sharks in a single day. The orcas have been known to feed on various species of sharks in South Africa. In this latest unprecedented hunt, they turned their attention to broad nose sevengill sharks near Pearly Beach, Gansbaai. Read the full story here





"Unprecedented" Model Provides Most Detailed Glimpse Yet Of Earth's Last 100 Million Years

A new geological model, the most detailed yet, has enabled us to peer back in time over the past 100 million years of the Earth’s surface. As you might expect, a lot has changed in that time, the details of which will further our understanding of the Earth’s geophysical landscape as we know it today and may even reveal what’s in store for our planet in the future. Read the full story here

Advertisement Advertisement





Feature of the week:

Why Do Airplane Window Shades Have To Be Up During Takeoff And Landing?

During a long flight, you may have wondered a number of things about the metal box you're strapped into, but the reasoning behind keeping your window shades open is actually a lot darker than you may have thought. Read the full story here