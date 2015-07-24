Advertisement

Nature

Turkish Lake Has Turned Blood Red

author

Danielle Andrew

Editorial Intern

clockJul 24 2015, 18:56 UTC
1306 Turkish Lake Has Turned Blood Red
Murat Oner Tas/Anadolu Agency/Getty.

A lake in Turkey has turned a crimson red color, due to Dunaliella salina algae that lives in the lake rapidly blossoming.

Advertisement

A marine species of algae, found in freshwaters all over the world, Dunaliella Salinas algae blossoms seasonally. Usually, D. salina is a green color, however, in conditions like the ones found in Tuz Golu lake – high salinity and large amounts of natural light - the algae can turn red due to the production of protective carotenoids within the cells.

Photographer Murat Oner Tas captured these impressive images on July 16, 2015, as the 600-mile-across lake completely changed color.


All Images: Murat Oner Tas/Anadolu Agency/Getty.

[H/T Mashable]

Nature

  • Turkey,

  • algae,

  • lakes,

  • Dunaliella salina

More Nature Stories

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"pamela gordon
animals

IFLScience Meets: Director Pamela Gordon On "Lion: The Rise And Fall Of The Marsh Pride"

clockAug 17 2022
Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known AncestorFront and side view of Saccorhytus, once thought to be the first representative of the deuterostomes, which include vertebrates, it is now considered just another early ecdysoszoan
animals

Thankfully, This Creature Without An Anus Is Not Our Earliest Known Ancestor

clockAug 17 2022
What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?The famous hunger stone found in the Elbe river near the northern Czech town of Decin
climate

What Are "Hunger Stones" And Why Did They Terrify People In Europe?

clockAug 17 2022