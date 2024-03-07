Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Top Computer Scientist Thinks Super-Intelligent AI Could Be Here By 2029

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Top Computer Scientist Thinks Super-Intelligent AI Could Be Here By 2029

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Top Computer Scientist Thinks Super-Intelligent AI Could Be Here By 2029

If this happens, Ben Goertzel believes the technological singularity will not be far behind.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments2Comments
share4Shares
The singularity.

How long have we got until we are surpassed by AI?

Image credit: shuttersv/Shutterstock.com

The computer scientist who popularized the term artificial general intelligence (AGI) believes that it could arrive as early as 2029.

Ben Goertzel, who founded SingularityNET, which aims to create a "decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence", gave a talk at the Beneficial AGI Summit 2024. In the talk, he told the audience that we could reach a point where artificial intelligence is capable of improving itself.

Advertisement

Though such a point may seem far off, he lists a number of reasons why he believes it could happen so quickly. According to Goertzel, the reason for this is because we are in a period of exponential rather than linear growth, which can be more difficult to wrap your head around and comprehend the speed of change.

"In the next decade or two [it] seems likely an individual computer will have roughly the compute power of a human brain by 2029, 2030," Goertzel said in his talk. "Then you add another 10/15 years on that, an individual computer would have roughly the compute power of all of human society."

Goertzel cites large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT as waking the world up to the potential for AI, but does not believe that LLMs themselves are the path towards AGI, as they do not demonstrate genuine understanding of the world, operating more like a spicy autocomplete.

Advertisement

However, he believes that LLMs could be a component of AGI that moves us towards the singularity, perhaps in his company's own OpenCog Hyperon.

"One thing we can plausibly teach a Hyperon system to do is design and write software code," Goertzel wrote in an unreviewed preprint paper posted to arXiv. "LLMs are already passable at this in simple contexts; Hyperon is designed to augment this capability with deeper creativity and more capable multi-stage reasoning. Once we have a system that can design and write code well enough to improve upon itself and write subsequent versions, we enter a realm that could lead to a full-on intelligence explosion and Technological Singularity."

Goertzel has concerns about this, as well as excitement for it. Proper safeguards would need to be in place before we let Pandora out of the box, something which we have not yet got a handle on. If the singularity is as close as Goertzel and other computer scientists believe (and that's still a ginormous "if") we're under a lot of pressure to get things right fast.

"My own view is once you get to human-level AGI, within a few years you could be at radically superhuman AGI, unless the AGI threatens to throttle its own development out of its own conservatism," Goertzel added in his talk. 

Advertisement

"I think once an AGI can introspect its own mind, then it can do engineering and science at a human or superhuman level. It should be able to make a smarter AGI, then an even smarter AGI, then [there would be] an intelligence explosion. That may lead to an increase in the exponential rate beyond even what [computer scientist Ray Kurzweil] thought."

[H/T: Live Science]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • artificial intelligence,

  • AI,

  • singularity,

  • technological arms race,

  • large language models,

  • artificial general intelligence

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

New Thermal Scope Lets Snipers Remain Invisible While ShootingSniper rifle aiming at shooting range
technologyTechnology

New Thermal Scope Lets Snipers Remain Invisible While Shooting

clockYesterday
share120
Google Launches $5M Global Competition To Find Practical Uses For Quantum ComputersAn artistic interpretation of quantum computers.
technologyfuture

Google Launches $5M Global Competition To Find Practical Uses For Quantum Computers

clock2 days ago
comments2
share150
Shape-Shifting Metamaterial Inspired By Octopuses Is A World FirstA futuristic digital image of a mesh made hexagons that curves and ripples like a cloth. The mesh is made of various illuminous shades of blue and it rests on a dark blue background.
technologyfuture

Shape-Shifting Metamaterial Inspired By Octopuses Is A World First

clock3 days ago
comments1
share97