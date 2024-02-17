Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

This Supplement Reverses Hallmarks Of Old Age And Promotes Healthier Aging

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

This Supplement Reverses Hallmarks Of Old Age And Promotes Healthier Aging

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

This Supplement Reverses Hallmarks Of Old Age And Promotes Healthier Aging

The clinical trial was small, but the results were pretty remarkable.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share80Shares
Portrait of a happy senior woman smiling at the camera. Over black background.

Through clinical trials like this, we could help to unravel some of the mysteries of aging.

Image Credit: Kiselev Andrey Valerevich/Shutterstock.com

Research has found that supplementing older people with GlyNAC – a combination of glycine and N-acetylcysteine – wards off several key indicators of aging and keeps people healthier as they age. Not only that, but older people also appeared to be fitter and stronger with slimmer waistlines after taking the GlyNAC supplement. 

As reported in the study, scientists at Baylor College of Medicine studied the effect of GlyNAC supplementation on 24 older adults and 12 younger people in a randomized, double-blind human clinical trial. 

Advertisement

After 16 weeks, the GlyNAC supplementation was found to be associated with a host of benefits for key hallmarks of aging and age-associated defects. This included oxidative stress, glutathione deficiency, mitochondrial dysfunction, mitophagy, inflammation, insulin resistance, endothelial dysfunction, genomic damage, stem cell fatigue, and cellular senescence. Meanwhile, no improvements were seen in those receiving a placebo.

In turn, the older people who received doses of GlyNAC acquired stronger muscles, lower blood pressure, and smaller waist measurements. They could exercise harder, and their walking speed improved, which is a surprisingly good indication of ill-health in old age. 

The researchers explain that the key to GlyNAC’s benefits lies in its ability to restore mitochondrial health and the correction of oxidative stress. 

Mitochondria – the “powerhouse of the cell” as school textbooks like to say – generate most of the energy needed to fuel the cell's biochemical reactions. As we age, however, they become less efficient at producing energy. Just as their previous mice studies have suggested, this clinical trial showed that GlyNAC supplementation appeared to lift the mitochondrial function of older people to levels found in young people. 

Advertisement

As for oxidative stress, this describes the process in which the body takes damage from high levels of toxic waste products, known as reactive oxygen species or free radicals, resulting in the breakdown of cells and DNA damage. Our body produces a natural anti-oxidant – glutathione – to counteract this, but levels of this also drop as we age. The latest trial showed that GlyNAC supplementation helps to remedy this glutathione deficiency and lowers oxidative stress in older humans.

The GlyNAC supplementation also appeared to have some real impacts on the participants’ health and wellbeing. Older people that received GlyNAC experienced improvements in muscle strength and increased exercise capacity, as well as a significant improvement in walking speed, which is known to be linked to increased chances of survival in old people. 

“One of the intriguing questions from this trial is why so many improvements occur toward promoting health. We believe that this is due to the combined effort of three separate components – glycine, cysteine (from NAC), and glutathione, and not just due to glutathione itself. Glycine and cysteine are both very important for cellular health on their own, and GlyNAC provides both,” Dr Rajagopal Sekhar, corresponding study author and professor of medicine at Baylor, explained in a statement

“Glycine and cysteine are building blocks to form glutathione, which also has health benefits. We believe that the improvements in this trial and in our previous studies are the result of the combined effects of glycine and NAC and glutathione, and we refer to this combination as the ‘Power of 3,”  he added.

Advertisement

Despite how important the aging process is to everyone, scientists still know surprisingly little about how it unfolds. Through clinical trials like this, we could help to unravel some of its mysteries and find ways to ensure the world's growing older population lives happier and healthier lives. 

“It is believed that correcting aging hallmarks could help people age in a healthier way,” Sekhar added. “However, we do not fully understand why these aging hallmarks occur in the first place, and therefore there have been no proven solutions via human randomized clinical trials to improve or correct aging hallmarks in aging humans.”

The study is published in the Journals of Gerontology Series A.

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.  

Advertisement

An earlier version of this article was published in August 2022.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • aging,

  • health,

  • supplementation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

The Daily Life Of A Neanderthal Revealed From The Gunk In Their TeethShot Made Out of the Cave into Prehistoric Forest. Living Place of Neanderthal with Primeval Stone Tools and Sticks.
humansancient ancestors

The Daily Life Of A Neanderthal Revealed From The Gunk In Their Teeth

clock9 hours ago
share47
Your Unique Smell Can Provide Clues About How Healthy You AreWoman smelling
humansHumans

Your Unique Smell Can Provide Clues About How Healthy You Are

clock9 hours ago
share29
What Is Devil’s Gold And Why Is It So Dangerous? A photo taken at night of the face of Kawah Ijen volcano. It shows a mass of blue flame and glowing smoke emitting from the surface.
humansHumans

What Is Devil’s Gold And Why Is It So Dangerous?

clockYesterday
share78