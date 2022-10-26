Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

This Is What Yesterday’s Partial Solar Eclipse Looked Like From Space

The Proba-2 mission saw the eclipse not once, but twice.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockOct 26 2022, 16:41 UTC
A dark moon is covering a portion of the Sun as seen in extreme ultraviolet light
Screenshot of the observations collected by Proba-2. Image Credit: ESA/ROB

Many across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and West Asia saw a partial solar eclipse yesterday. The Moon covered a fair bit of the Sun as it orbited the Earth. The European Space Agency’s Proba-2 also saw the eclipse happening and, due to its orbit, saw it not once, but twice.

The mission looks at the sun in extreme ultraviolet light, allowing for visualization of the corona and the filaments that stretch out from the solar surface. This work provides precious information so that scientists can keep an eye on the Sun’s behavior and its influence on the space weather around Earth.

Advertisement


The first observation of the eclipse started around 10:30 UTC but, unfortunately, as the spacecraft started to see the Moon approaching, its SWAP instrument turned off. This is standard procedure when the spacecraft goes through the Earth’s atmosphere. The second time around was better, showing the full motion of the Moon across the Sun.

Maximum obscuration took place near the North Pole, where 82 percent of the Sun was blocked. Europe experienced at most 40 percent obscuration.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • space,

  • sun,

  • Astronomy,

  • partial solar eclipse

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Earth and The Moon Look Stunning In New Snap By NASA's LucyBlack and white image of the Moon - Earth system
spaceAstronomy

Earth and The Moon Look Stunning In New Snap By NASA's Lucy

clockOct 26 2022
Mars's Subsurface Could Be Perfect For Bacteria Taking A Long NapA orange gourd like bacterium is seen in this image
spaceSpace and Physics

Mars's Subsurface Could Be Perfect For Bacteria Taking A Long Nap

clockOct 26 2022
Archived US Nuclear Bomb Test Footage Serves As Reminder Of Their Destructive PowerBlack and white image of a nuclear explosion on July 16, 1945, at Los Alamos, New Mexico.
videoVideo
spacephysics

Archived US Nuclear Bomb Test Footage Serves As Reminder Of Their Destructive Power

clockOct 26 2022