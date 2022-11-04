Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

This Could Be One Of The Last Images Ever Taken By NASA’s InSight

The NASA mission has not long left to live.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockNov 4 2022, 17:01 UTC
the seismometer is a semispherical device on the sandy surface of mars
Is this the last view we will see from InSight? Image Credit: NASA/JPL- Caltech

NASA’s InSight has revolutionized our understanding of what goes on inside of Mars. From detecting marsquakes to pinpointing new meteorite collisions on the Red Planet, the mission has gone far beyond expectation. Its planned duration was 709 sols (martian days) and it has now almost doubled that.

However, for the last several months, the lander has not been able to get enough power. Its solar panels are covered in dust, and despite attempts, it doesn’t come off. The power InSight is getting is less and less each day, and soon there won’t be enough to keep the seismometer and the rest of the basic instrumentation working.

Advertisement


InSight's seismometer also covered in dust like the solar panels.
InSight's seismometer also covered in dust like the solar panels. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-CalTech


The image, taken on October 30, shows the case of the seismometer on the ground. This might be among the last images we ever receive from InSight. The mission is now powering only the most sensitive of the seismometer arrays of sensors. 

“We’re pushing it to the very end,” Liz Barrett, who leads science and instrument operations for the team at JPL, said in a statement.

Related Stories
boook svgBlack Holes Can Apparently Have Two Different Masses At Once
boook svgRecord-Breaking Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered
boook svgMars Appears To Have A Bad Case Of Acne

The team believes the lander to have a few more weeks of power left.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • Astronomy,

  • InSight

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Black Holes Can Apparently Have Two Different Masses At OnceAn AI-created impression of a quantized black hole. Image Credit: NightCafe Creator AI
spacephysics

Black Holes Can Apparently Have Two Different Masses At Once

clockNov 4 2022
Record-Breaking Closest Black Hole To Earth DiscoveredA concept art of a big bright yellow star and in the near background a black hole
spaceAstronomy

Record-Breaking Closest Black Hole To Earth Discovered

clockNov 4 2022
Mars Appears To Have A Bad Case Of AcneNo need to reach for the benzoyl peroxide, but this still isn’t what you probably think it is. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona
spaceAstronomy

Mars Appears To Have A Bad Case Of Acne

clockNov 4 2022