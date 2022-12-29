These Are The Most Preventable Deaths, According To A Forensic Pathologist

A TikTok video has recently gone viral, and it is of a forensic pathologist (an expert in determining the cause and manner of deaths) who explains what she thinks are the most preventable deaths.

Dr Judy Melinek has had a long and extensive career in forensics and is a forensic pathologist in New Zealand. She is also CEO of a medico-legal consultancy (PathologyExpert, Inc.), along with being the co-author of a memoir (Working Stiff: Two Years, 262 Bodies, and the Making of a Medical Examiner) and the co-author of a medical-examiner detective series.

In the video, she lists three mistakes that people make that can result in death, which frustrates her as a forensic pathologist because the deaths are preventable, and it breaks her heart. She hopes by sharing this information she could potentially stop any avoidable preventable cases in the future.

One preventable death is caused by people not tying their shoelaces or wearing unstable shoes. Simple falls from tripping can cause head injury which leads to the loss of life, and it is a pretty frequent cause of death, especially in people that have consumed alcohol.

Secondly, people should avoid going outside to a high or exposed area if there is a thunderstorm, as there is a chance that they could be struck by lightning. This means that if they are outside, then measures should be taken to avoid the tallest thing in the area that the lightning could potentially strike (also avoid bathtubs if possible!).

The third thing is playing choking/asphyxia-type games (some people partake to enhance sexual pleasure). If playing with another person, then it may be difficult for them to determine if the person is unconscious, and if you are alone then there would be no one to save you if you fall unconscious.