Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

There's A Rare Black Moon Rising This Week. How (Not) To See It

The so-called Black Moon is the opposite of a Blue Moon.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
A night sky with stars conspicuous for its absence of moon

Good luck spotting it, it's invisible. Image credit: Fidhgrilll/Shutterstock.com

There is a rare astronomical event happening on Friday, May 19 that you won’t be able to see. It's a new Moon, the lunar phase where the Moon is not visible to us because the Moon is on the day side. Friday’s one is a rarity because it is an extra new Moon this season, making the so-called Black Moon the new Moon equivalent of a Blue Moon.

Celestial rhythms don’t perfectly align. The Moon goes around the Earth 12.37 times every year, So while it is a good approximation to say that there is a full Moon and a new Moon every month, we end up having extras. These extras are, in non-astronomical terms, known as Black and Blue Moons. They occur on average every two or three years. A more precise value is there are seven extra new Moons within the 235 new moons that happen in almost exactly 19 years. This is known as the Metonic Cycle, which is the basis of many lunar calendars.

Advertisement

What is a Blue Moon?

The Moon's phases have traditionally been used to know when to plant and harvest. The term "Blue Moon" does not originate in astronomical circles but from the 1937 edition of the Maine Farmer's Almanac. These days it refers to two scenarios. One is the third full Moon in a season with four full Moons. Seasons usually have three months and so three Moons. In seasons with four Moons, the third one is known as the Blue Moon.

The second meaning refers to the second full Moon in a month, and was created by accident. A misunderstanding of the original Almanac reference by J.H. Pruitt in a 1946 edition of the American magazine Sky and Telescope described it as being the second full Moon in a month, a definition that is still very popular.

What is a Black Moon?

The term "Black Moon" is far more recent – originating in Wiccan and astrological circles in the last decade – and, like a Blue Moon, doesn't have a single definition. Astrology aside, it is often referred to as a mirror version of the Farmer’s Almanac's Blue Moon, so the third new Moon of a season. This is the type of Black Moon that is occurring this Friday and occurs around once every 33 months.

According to TimeandDate.com, it can also refer to the second New Moon in a month, which occurs roughly every 29 months and is slightly more common. 

Advertisement

In either case, the Moon does not change color. It is neither blue nor black (or pink for that matter). It does however present good sky viewing opportunities as the night sky is not polluted with the bright light of a full Moon, so if you want to catch any last remaining Eta Aquarids, now is a good time to look up. So, enjoy not seeing the spectacle on Friday regardless of your preferred definition. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • full moon,

  • Astronomy,

  • new moon,

  • blue moon,

  • Black moon

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

JUICE Spacecraft’s Stuck Antenna Is Finally Freed, Clearing Path To JupiterArtist's impression of how JUICE may look when it reaches Jupiter, now that its radar antenna has unfolded
spaceAstronomy

JUICE Spacecraft’s Stuck Antenna Is Finally Freed, Clearing Path To Jupiter

clockMay 15 2023
comments1
share75
Saturn’s Rings Are Much, Much Younger Than Their PlanetNASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of Saturn on July 4, 2020. Two of Saturn's icy moons are clearly visible in this exposure: Mimas at right, and Enceladus at bottom. This image is taken as part of the Outer Planets Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) project
spaceAstronomy

Saturn’s Rings Are Much, Much Younger Than Their Planet

clockMay 12 2023
comments4
share250
Why Even Hot Stars Are Lonely Near The Galactic CenterMap of the stars close to Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy. Blue circles: hot young stars, orange squares: lcooler old stars
spaceAstronomy

Why Even Hot Stars Are Lonely Near The Galactic Center

clockMay 12 2023
comments1
share47