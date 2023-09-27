Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"There’s A Neurological Reason Why Your Skin Feels Tight After Cleansing"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
clockPUBLISHED

There’s A Neurological Reason Why Your Skin Feels Tight After Cleansing

And it’s not because your brain’s looking for an excuse to add cleanser no. 23 to your collection.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share29Shares
Woman rubbing bubbles of cleanser into her face with her hands.

Changes to our skin after cleansing are picked up by specialized receptors.

Image credit: Maridav/Shutterstock.com

Although cleansing is a major part of many people’s skincare, it often leaves our skin feeling uncomfortably tight. A new study has revealed the mechanisms behind this odd sensation, and it could help cosmetics companies improve the cleansing experience.

The tightness you get after cleansing is easily the worst part of the nighttime routine – instead of feeling nicely purified, it sometimes feels like your skin’s a bit too squeaky clean. This happens because cleansers strip away some of the lipids that help to keep our skin moist, causing the outermost layer of our skin, the stratum corneum, to contract.

Advertisement

But why are we able to perceive this tightening?

Researchers suspected that it involved a particular type of sensory receptor in the skin, known as mechanoreceptors, and used a combination of lab-based experiments, computer modeling, and human trial data to explore this theory.

boook svg

Related Stories

Magic Mushrooms And Quiet Quitting – Is There A Relationship?arrow
What Is Water Intoxication? Chris Pratt Claims To Drink An Alarming Amount Of Waterarrow
The Science Of Monogamy: Is There A Biological Explanation?arrow

First, the research team applied six different cleansers and nine different moisturizers on donor skin samples acquired from the cheek, forehead, and abdomen. They measured changes in the stratum corneum after application.

This change data was then plugged into a model of human skin, which would predict the signals that mechanoreceptors would send to the brain – essentially, it would be able to predict which cleansers or moisturizers would make people feel tightness, or not, in their skin.

Advertisement

To confirm the model’s findings, the study compared it to data from human trials, in which people had tested the cleansers and moisturizers and reported how tight their skin felt.

“We plotted what we were predicting against what human subjects were telling us, and it all fell on a straight line. In other words, we were predicting exactly what they were telling us,” said Reinhold Dauskardt, one of the study’s authors, in a statement

“It was an absolutely remarkable correlation with a very high statistical significance.”

The findings support the idea that when we cleanse and the stratum corneum shrinks, the mechanical forces of this process are indeed detected by mechanoreceptors deeper down in the skin. They feed this information back to the brain, which recognizes the signal as a feeling of tightness.

Advertisement

Whilst understanding the neurological impact of skincare products is interesting enough in itself, the study’s results could also have some real-life impacts on future formulations.

“It provides a framework for the development of new products,” Dauskardt explained. “If you’re doing anything to the outer layer of the skin that’s causing it to change its strain state and its stress state, then we can tell you how that information is transmitted and how it will be understood and reported by consumers.”

Hopefully, that means the cleansers of the future won’t make it feel like your skin’s been pegged behind your ears.

The study is published in PNAS Nexus.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • skin,

  • neuroscience,

  • receptors,

  • mechanosensation,

  • washing,

  • skincare,

  • cleansing

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Magic Mushrooms And Quiet Quitting – Is There A Relationship?A close up of a man's hand holding a dried magic mushroom, his face is blurred in the background but shows his mouth open as he prepares to eat it.
healthHealth and Medicine

Magic Mushrooms And Quiet Quitting – Is There A Relationship?

clock5 hours ago
share350
What Is Water Intoxication? Chris Pratt Claims To Drink An Alarming Amount Of WaterChris Pratt in a suit at a film premiere.
healthHealth and Medicine

What Is Water Intoxication? Chris Pratt Claims To Drink An Alarming Amount Of Water

clockYesterday
comments1
share280
The Science Of Monogamy: Is There A Biological Explanation?Bride and groom holding hands
healthneuroscience

The Science Of Monogamy: Is There A Biological Explanation?

clock2 days ago
comments1