Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"You can now buy GMO-free Water in the U.S.A"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

You can now buy GMO-free Water in the U.S.A

guest author image

Morenike Adebayo

Guest Author

1005 You can now buy GMO-free Water in the U.S.A
Alison Cheevers/Genetic Literary Project

Nope, you read that correctly. This water apparently is gluten-free, free of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and free of Bisphenol A (BPA), which is a compound found in the manufacture of some plastics.

Don’t panic though – bottled water that doesn’t explicitly state that it’s free of these suspect substances is still perfectly alright for you.

Advertisement

You can’t tell from the packaging but this water is unusual in one respect – it’s black.

This unusually-colored water hit supermarket shelves back in 2011. The brand blk. is the brainchild of New Jerseyans Albie Manzo and Chris Laurita, who stumbled across the black water at a New York foodie convention. Speaking to Patch, Manzo said that the water left him feeling very refreshed. You know, as water tends to do.

There was a bold claim that blk. water can cure breast cancer but the company quite wisely does not state this anywhere on its website.

The dark-colored beverage allegedly has zero carbs, zero sugar, zero calories and its only listed ingredient is purified water, so what’s in it? Well, blk. boasts on its website that the black color of its water is due to the “fulvic trace minerals”. The water also has “over 60 other trace minerals,” which blk. do not list specifically what they are, alongside “powerful electrolytes” and a “high pH” to neutralize excess acidity. That’s a lot to expect from just a bottle of water.

Advertisement

Fulvic acid is found in peat and soil. The acid can’t be made so it is derived from mining. Ensuring healthy growth and strength, fulvic acid is beneficially nutritious…to plants. Not people, plants.

This boost in designer water is hot on the trend of fad diets, carefully marketed towards many alleged health benefits, from the very logical addition of fruit and vegetables to water (smoothies) to the very deceptive addition of "alternative medicines".

So if you want to feel hydrated, drink blk. water! Or just drink plain ol’ water, like a sane person.

I have only two questions - it might be free of gluten, GMO's and BPA, but is this water organic? And can anyone show me what water that has gluten in it might look like? Because I think I want to try that.

Advertisement

[H/T: Genetic Literacy Project]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • gmo,

  • BPA,

  • albie manzo,

  • blk.,

  • chris laurita,

  • black water,

  • gluten free

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Are Irrational Numbers? How Do We Know? And Why Should I Care?Irrational number dictionary definition
spaceSpace and Physics

What Are Irrational Numbers? How Do We Know? And Why Should I Care?

clock1 hour ago
New Upgrade To Korea’s "Artificial Sun" May Lead To Nuclear Fusion BreakthroughThe nuclear fusion KSTAR (Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research) device
spacephysics

New Upgrade To Korea’s "Artificial Sun" May Lead To Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

clock20 hours ago
share150
When Neil Armstrong First Stepped On The Moon He Was Meant To Be AsleepThe Apollo 11 Eagle lander.
spaceSpace and Physics

When Neil Armstrong First Stepped On The Moon He Was Meant To Be Asleep

clock20 hours ago
share390