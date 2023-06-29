Advertisement

humansHumans

The Weird Reasons People Bang Their Shot Glasses On The Table Before They Drink

You may do this, but you probably don't know why.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share180Shares
Four shot glasses containing liquid.

Why do you bang the glass before you drink?

Image credit: gashgeron/shutterstock.com

In a bar, you may have noticed people banging their shot glasses on the table before they down their drink and thought "why are they doing that?"

Well, you're not alone. It's not entirely clear to some people why they are doing it either, and there are multiple explanations for the quirky custom.

Advertisement

One explanation is practical. 

“It all dates back to the early juke joints, where sawdust was placed on the dance floor for easy cleaning should the necessity arise," bartender Sammy Mentkowski told The Drinks Business.  “After particularly raucous wang dang doodles, sawdust particles would fill the air covering everything in the vicinity including the glassware. Tapping the glass on the bar was a way to remove sediment before taking a gulp of that sweet dancing juice.”

boook svg

Related Stories

Angry People Are More Likely To Believe Conspiracy Theories, Study Findsarrow
South Koreans Have Just Gotten Younger Due To New Age-Counting Lawarrow
The Truth Behind The "Aztec" Crystal Skulls Continues To Fascinatearrow

Now that we aren't knee-deep in sawdust like drunk hamsters, the tap is now used as a sign of respect to the bartender. However, there are other possible and slightly more morbid explanations, as highlighted by Mental Floss.

The practice may have evolved from "pouring one out" on the ground to remember a dead homie. The tradition is far older than you might expect. Known as a "libation", in Ancient Egypt people would pour water on the ground as an offering to the dead, or to a deity, and the same took place in Ancient Rome. The practice is also referenced in Genesis, with Jacob pouring a drink offering to God at the place where he had spoken to him.

Advertisement

One theory goes that tapping the glass is a newer, less-wasteful way of respecting the dead. It's a double respect bonus if the deceased also happened to hate spillage. 

In Ireland, meanwhile, it was apparently a superstition that tapping the glass dispels spirits (the Casper kind, rather than rum).

It's fair to say these ancient meanings are lost on many people doing shots today, but perhaps that's ok. The bartender feels respected, your dead friend feels remembered and you, unaware of all this, get to bang your glass on the table (fun) and then drink a shot.

[H/T: Mental Floss]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • history

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Angry People Are More Likely To Believe Conspiracy Theories, Study Findsportrait of young angry man
humanspsychology

Angry People Are More Likely To Believe Conspiracy Theories, Study Finds

clockJun 29 2023
share1
South Koreans Have Just Gotten Younger Due To New Age-Counting LawA small blue cupcake has a lit sparkler sticking out of it.
humansHumans

South Koreans Have Just Gotten Younger Due To New Age-Counting Law

clockJun 29 2023
share31
The Truth Behind The "Aztec" Crystal Skulls Continues To FascinateThe mysterious crystal skull supposedly made by the Aztecs, likely to be a forgery, on a black ground
humansHumans

The Truth Behind The "Aztec" Crystal Skulls Continues To Fascinate

clockJun 29 2023
share72