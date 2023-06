"Can you outsmart Fate and break her ancient curse?" asks Math For Love's Dan Finkel. You can try. Here's what you need to know: Your ancestor stole a tarot card from Fate, which would come back to bite their descendants in the ass for hundreds of years. Every 23 years, in fact, a member of your family must take on Fate in a duel only Fate knows the rules of. No one has ever beaten Fate before. Today you're up: can you defeat Fate in the Tarot card riddle?

Credit: TED-Ed