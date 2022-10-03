Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine

The Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology Has Been Announced

Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo wins the prestigious award for his discovery of the genome of extinct hominids

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockOct 3 2022, 10:03 UTC
The Nobel medal on a velvet background with a breaking enws sign
The award recognise individuals who have majorly contributed to new understanding in medicine or physiology. Image Credit: Nobel Prize/IFLScience

The winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine is Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo. The award was given for "discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution." The prize is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (896,256.51 US dollars). 

The award recognizes how the Swedish geneticist's work in the field of evolutionary genetics. This has led us to a crucial understanding of the genome of extinct hominids. In 1997, together with colleagues, Pääbo managed to extract mitochondrial DNA from a Neanderthal bone

Advertisement

Sequencing the full genome of Neanderthals was an enormous challenge that was completed in over a decade later, published in the journal Science in May 2010.  

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • Neanderthals,

  • nobel prize,

  • hominins

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Publiccovid
healthhealth

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

clockOct 3 2022
Four Health Conditions Linked To Gum DiseaseWoman baring her teeth with bleeding gums
healthhealth

Four Health Conditions Linked To Gum Disease

clockOct 3 2022
Long-COVID Seems To Run In Family Households, And It's Unclear WhyA young dad bends down to put a face mask on his child before school.
healthhealth

Long-COVID Seems To Run In Family Households, And It's Unclear Why

clockOct 3 2022