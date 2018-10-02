The Most Distinctive Cause Of Death In Every State

From 2001 to 2010, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention tracked causes of death in every US state.

But instead of simply presenting us with the main cause of death by state (generally heart disease or cancer), the CDC made a list of the most "distinctive" cause of death in each state, relative to its national average. In a statement about the results, the CDC said it was "to present a more nuanced view of mortality variation within the United States than what can be seen by using only the 10 most common causes of death."

The results, published in 2015 (their most recent study), detail the causes of death in each state that are more frequent than the national average.

ALABAMA: Accidental discharge of firearms

Number of deaths: 348*

*These numbers reflect deaths that occurred during the duration of the study, between 2001 and 2010.

ALASKA: Water, air, and space, and other unspecified transport accidents and their (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

Number of deaths: 270

ARIZONA: Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent

Number of deaths: 147

ARKANSAS: Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent

Number of deaths: 73

CALIFORNIA: Hyperplasia of prostate (prostate gland enlargement)

Number of deaths: 937

COLORADO: Atherosclerosis (when arteries become narrowed and hardened due to a buildup of plaque)

Number of deaths: 3,457

CONNECTICUT: Inflammatory diseases of pelvic female organs

Number of deaths: 19

DELAWARE: Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (the hardening and narrowing of arteries)

Number of deaths: 3,299

FLORIDA: Human immunodeficiency virus

Number of deaths: 15,563

GEORGIA: Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings

Number of deaths: 18,434

HAWAII: Nutritional deficiencies

Number of deaths: 26

IDAHO: Water, air, and space, and other unspecified transport accidents and their (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

Number of deaths: 207

ILLINOIS: Disorders of the kidney

Number of deaths: 12

INDIANA: Unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

Number of deaths: 1,717

IOWA: Unspecified acute lower respiratory infections

Number of deaths: 26

KANSAS: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections

Number of deaths: 46

KENTUCKY: Pneumoconioses and chemical effects

Number of deaths: 449

LOUISIANA: Syphilis

The organism treponema palladium, which causes syphilis. Wikimedia Commons/CDC

Number of deaths: 22

MAINE: Influenza

Number of deaths: 154

MARYLAND: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

Number of deaths: 6,588

MASSACHUSETTS: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

Number of deaths: 3,077

MICHIGAN: Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described

Number of deaths: 37,292

MINNESOTA: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections

Number of deaths: 28

MISSISSIPPI: Other and unspecified malignant neoplasms of lymphoid, hematopoietic and related tissue

Number of deaths: 18

MISSOURI: Meningococcal infection

Number of deaths: 31

MONTANA: Acute and rapidly progressive nephritic and nephrotic syndrome

Number of deaths: 11

NEBRASKA: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections

Number of deaths: 32

NEVADA: Legal intervention

Number of deaths: 82

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Nutritional deficiencies

Number of deaths: 14

NEW JERSEY: Septicemia (blood poisoning by bacteria)

Number of deaths: 18,353

NEW MEXICO: Legal intervention

Number of deaths: 77

NEW YORK: Inflammatory diseases of female pelvic organs

Number of deaths: 97

NORTH CAROLINA: Nutritional deficiencies

Number of deaths: 103

NORTH DAKOTA: Influenza

Number of deaths: 83

OHIO: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections

Number of deaths: 73

OKLAHOMA: Other acute ischemic heart diseases

Number of deaths: 8,623

OREGON: Legal intervention

Number of deaths: 110

PENNSYLVANIA: Pneumoconioses and chemical effects (a disease of the lungs due to inhalation of dust, characterized by inflammation, coughing, and fibrosis)

Number of deaths: 1,470

RHODE ISLAND: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

SilverEdge/Shutterstock

Number of deaths: 589

SOUTH CAROLINA: Other acute ischemic heart diseases

Number of deaths: 2,094

SOUTH DAKOTA: Influenza

Number of deaths: 141

TENNESSEE: Accidental discharge of firearms

Number of deaths: 336

TEXAS: Tuberculosis

Number of deaths: 679

UTAH: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)

Angelkoch/Shutterstock

Number of deaths: 2,380

VERMONT: Other nutritional deficiencies

Number of deaths: 16

VIRGINIA: Other acute ischemic heart diseases

Number of deaths: 5,136

WASHINGTON: Meningococcal infection

Number of deaths: 47

WEST VIRGINIA: Pneumoconioses and chemical effects

Number of deaths: 882

WISCONSIN: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections

Number of deaths: 26

WYOMING: Influenza

Number of deaths: 49

