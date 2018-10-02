The Most Distinctive Cause Of Death In Every State

From 2001 to 2010, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention tracked causes of death in every US state.
But instead of simply presenting us with the main cause of death by state (generally heart disease or cancer), the CDC made a list of the most "distinctive" cause of death in each state, relative to its national average. In a statement about the results, the CDC said it was "to present a more nuanced view of mortality variation within the United States than what can be seen by using only the 10 most common causes of death."
The results, published in 2015 (their most recent study), detail the causes of death in each state that are more frequent than the national average.
ALABAMA: Accidental discharge of firearms
Number of deaths: 348*
*These numbers reflect deaths that occurred during the duration of the study, between 2001 and 2010.
ALASKA: Water, air, and space, and other unspecified transport accidents and their (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 270
ARIZONA: Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent
Number of deaths: 147
ARKANSAS: Discharge of firearms, undetermined intent
Number of deaths: 73
CALIFORNIA: Hyperplasia of prostate (prostate gland enlargement)
Number of deaths: 937
COLORADO: Atherosclerosis (when arteries become narrowed and hardened due to a buildup of plaque)
Number of deaths: 3,457
CONNECTICUT: Inflammatory diseases of pelvic female organs
Number of deaths: 19
DELAWARE: Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (the hardening and narrowing of arteries)
Number of deaths: 3,299
FLORIDA: Human immunodeficiency virus
Number of deaths: 15,563
GEORGIA: Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings
Number of deaths: 18,434
HAWAII: Nutritional deficiencies
Number of deaths: 26
IDAHO: Water, air, and space, and other unspecified transport accidents and their (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 207
ILLINOIS: Disorders of the kidney
Number of deaths: 12
INDIANA: Unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 1,717
IOWA: Unspecified acute lower respiratory infections
Number of deaths: 26
KANSAS: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections
Number of deaths: 46
KENTUCKY: Pneumoconioses and chemical effects
Number of deaths: 449
LOUISIANA: Syphilis
Number of deaths: 22
MAINE: Influenza
Number of deaths: 154
MARYLAND: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 6,588
MASSACHUSETTS: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 3,077
MICHIGAN: Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, so described
Number of deaths: 37,292
MINNESOTA: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections
Number of deaths: 28
MISSISSIPPI: Other and unspecified malignant neoplasms of lymphoid, hematopoietic and related tissue
Number of deaths: 18
MISSOURI: Meningococcal infection
Number of deaths: 31
MONTANA: Acute and rapidly progressive nephritic and nephrotic syndrome
Number of deaths: 11
NEBRASKA: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections
Number of deaths: 32
NEVADA: Legal intervention
Number of deaths: 82
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Nutritional deficiencies
Number of deaths: 14
NEW JERSEY: Septicemia (blood poisoning by bacteria)
Number of deaths: 18,353
NEW MEXICO: Legal intervention
Number of deaths: 77
NEW YORK: Inflammatory diseases of female pelvic organs
Number of deaths: 97
NORTH CAROLINA: Nutritional deficiencies
Number of deaths: 103
NORTH DAKOTA: Influenza
Number of deaths: 83
OHIO: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections
Number of deaths: 73
OKLAHOMA: Other acute ischemic heart diseases
Number of deaths: 8,623
OREGON: Legal intervention
Number of deaths: 110
PENNSYLVANIA: Pneumoconioses and chemical effects (a disease of the lungs due to inhalation of dust, characterized by inflammation, coughing, and fibrosis)
Number of deaths: 1,470
RHODE ISLAND: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 589
SOUTH CAROLINA: Other acute ischemic heart diseases
Number of deaths: 2,094
SOUTH DAKOTA: Influenza
Number of deaths: 141
TENNESSEE: Accidental discharge of firearms
Number of deaths: 336
TEXAS: Tuberculosis
Number of deaths: 679
UTAH: Other and unspecified events of undetermined intent and their sequelae (a consequence of a previous disease or injury)
Number of deaths: 2,380
VERMONT: Other nutritional deficiencies
Number of deaths: 16
VIRGINIA: Other acute ischemic heart diseases
Number of deaths: 5,136
WASHINGTON: Meningococcal infection
Number of deaths: 47
WEST VIRGINIA: Pneumoconioses and chemical effects
Number of deaths: 882
WISCONSIN: Other and unspecified acute lower respiratory infections
Number of deaths: 26
WYOMING: Influenza
Number of deaths: 49
