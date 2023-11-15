Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Most Common Passwords Of 2023 Are Ridiculous, Hilarious, And Worrying"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

The Most Common Passwords Of 2023 Are Ridiculous, Hilarious, And Worrying

A lot of y'all really need to change your passwords.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Hacker uses keyboard, shakes buttons with fingers to crack password. Internet security concept, cyber attack. Neon blue color.

If your password is a sports team, we suggest you change it ASAP.

Image credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com

Cybersecurity experts have shared the most commonly used passwords of 2023 – and they are as spectacularly stupid as ever. Coming in at number 1 is the old-favourite “password”, followed by “123456”, and then “123456789”. 

As per the new analysis, the top 20 most commonly used passwords worldwide are as follows:

Advertisement
  1. password
  2. 123456
  3. 123456789
  4. guest
  5. qwerty
  6. 12345678
  7. 111111
  8. 12345
  9. col123456
  10. 123123
  11. 1234567
  12. 1234
  13. 1234567890
  14. 000000
  15. 555555
  16. 666666
  17. 123321
  18. 654321
  19. 7777777
  20. 123


Many of the usual suspects above were featured in the top 20 lists of 2022 and 2021. In fact, the lists are practically identical. 

This work was recently carried out by NordPass, a password management service created by NordVPN, the popular VPN service provider that seems to sponsor every single podcast ever. To reach the findings, their cybersecurity experts studied a list of passwords compiled in a 4.3 terabyte database extracted from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web.

boook svg

Related Stories

AI-Generated Faces Are Now More Realistic Than Actual Faces (If They're White)arrow
The World's First Ever Webcam Was Pointed At A Coffee Pot For 10 Yearsarrow
Researchers Warn We Could Run Out Of Data To Train AI By 2026. What Then?arrow

Among the many interesting insights they sniffed out, the analysis revealed that accounts of streaming services tend to have the weakest passwords compared to, say, email accounts or social media accounts.

There were also so distinct regional differences. In Europe, football (that's soccer to North Americans) was a prevalent theme in many of the top passwords. Passwords like “liverpool”, “arsenal”, “chelsea”, and “rangers” were prolific in the UK, while things like “benfica” topped the list in Portugal. Italy, obviously, featured passwords like “juventus” and “napoli” in their top 10. 

Advertisement

Some other surprise entries worth mentioning: 

  • The 24th most popular password in the US is “fuckyou” and the 63rd is “cheese”. 
  • In India, the 4th most popular password is “bigbasket”, which presumably has something to do with the country’s massive online supermarket. 
  • The 20th most popular password in South Africa was “Sexy1234”.
  • "dragon" also appears in many of the national top password lists, for reasons that aren't perfectly clear.


NordPass recommends that each password should be at least 20 characters long and include a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. You should also avoid using easily guessable or identifiable information like birthdays, places, names, or common words. Oh, and your favorite sports team. 

“With the terrifying risks password users encounter, alternative methods in online authentication are now essential. Passkey technology, considered the most promising innovation to replace passwords, is successfully paving its way, gaining trust among individuals and progressive companies worldwide. Being among the first password managers to offer this technology, we see people are curious to test new things, as long as this helps eliminate the hassle of passwords,” Tomas Smalakys, the chief technology officer (CTO) of NordPass, said in a statement sent to IFLScience.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • internet,

  • computer,

  • password,

  • cybersecurity

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

AI-Generated Faces Are Now More Realistic Than Actual Faces (If They're White)A grid made up of 50 human faces of different ages, genders and ethnicities.
technologyfuture

AI-Generated Faces Are Now More Realistic Than Actual Faces (If They're White)

clock23 hours ago
share49
The World's First Ever Webcam Was Pointed At A Coffee Pot For 10 YearsPhotograph of a dripping, half-full white coffee pot on brown background
technologyTechnology

The World's First Ever Webcam Was Pointed At A Coffee Pot For 10 Years

clock2 days ago
comments1
share370
Researchers Warn We Could Run Out Of Data To Train AI By 2026. What Then?Ai data streaming into a computer.
technologyfuture

Researchers Warn We Could Run Out Of Data To Train AI By 2026. What Then?

clock4 days ago
comments5
share400