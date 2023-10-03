Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Moon’s Far Side Holds The Future Of "Dark Ages" Radio Astronomy"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

The Moon’s Far Side Holds The Future Of "Dark Ages" Radio Astronomy

The far side of the Moon has a lot of advantages as a location for telescopes, but we’re only just building the instruments that will test its practicality.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share75Shares
Kaja Rotermund adjusts the LuSEE-Night test antenna at Berkeley Lab, which is to go to the Moon in 2025 as a trial for larger instruments

Kaja Rotermund adjusts a scale model of the LuSEE-Night test antenna, which is to go to the Moon in 2025 as a trial for larger instruments.

Image Credit: Marilyn Sargent/Berkeley Lab

Putting telescopes on the far side of the Moon, safe from Earthly interference, is one of the biggest reasons to revive lunar missions. However, the Moon has its own challenges, including a 300°C (530°F) temperature range, leading to some doubt about how long instruments would survive. To test the waters, or lack thereof, the LuSEE-Night experiment aims to land a small radio telescope on the surface and see how it manages.

Astronomers are getting ever-cooler toys instruments to play work with, but it’s not all progress. Skyglow has made optical research unviable from many parts of the world, and even mountain-top telescopes are increasingly affected by satellites. Meanwhile, radio telescopes must avoid certain parts of the spectrum for fear of being deafened by their local FM station. Even then, they can be affected by microwave ovens in the tea room

Advertisement

Placing telescopes in space is part of the solution, as Hubble and the JWST have proved, but big dishes required to capture longer wavelengths need more. Having a stable platform like the Moon would help, and using its bulk as a buffer against all those pesky Earth signals is a bonus. A conveniently sized crater could support a dish, just as occurred for decades at Arecibo

A lunar radio telescope would be used to study hundreds of problems existing instruments can’t quite manage, but the highest priority is investigating the Cosmic Dark Ages. To astronomers, this does not refer to the period between the fall of the Roman Empire and the Renaissance, but the period from the production of the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) to the appearance of the first stars. 

The major radio signals from this era are expected to be found between 0.5 and 50 megahertz, which are effectively impossible to detect from Earth. Not only is the chatter from human-produced signals too loud, but the atmosphere is too distorting at these wavelengths. Complicating matters further, we are looking not for extra radiation, but dips where Dark Ages hydrogen absorbed stretched CMB.

Such a project would be breathtakingly expensive. Certainly not something you’d want to go wrong. The Lunar Surface Electromagnetics Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night) is a pathfinder project using 3-meter (9.8-foot) antennae, intended to test the technology on an affordable scale and see where the pitfalls lie.

Advertisement

“If you’re on the far side of the moon, you have a pristine, radio-quiet environment from which you can try to detect this signal from the Dark Ages,” said Dr Kaja Rotermund of Berkeley Lab in a statement. Rotermund is part of the team building the LuSEE-Night antenna which, all going well, will be deployed on the lunar surface in 2025.

Even the site for LuSEE-Night has been chosen. Credit: Google Earth

“LuSEE-Night is a mission showing whether we can make these kinds of observations from a location that we’ve never been in, and also for a frequency range that we’ve never been able to observe.” Rotermund added.

Advertisement

The second half of the project’s name reflects the fact that interference from the Sun means LuSEE-Night will only be able to explore the Dark Ages when it is actually dark. Fortunately, on the Moon that lasts for two weeks at a time.

This means the instrument Rotermund is building must operate at -175°C (-280°F). Worse still, it will have to survive temperatures of 140°C (280°F) during the lunar day, even if it won’t be working at the time.

“The engineering to land a scientific instrument on the far side of the moon alone is a huge accomplishment,” said team leader Dr Aritoki Suzuki. “If we can demonstrate that this is possible – that we can get there, deploy, and survive the night – that can open up the field for the community and future experiments.”

That won’t be the end of the problems, however. The same lunar bulk that keeps out unwanted radio signals from Earth also prevents communication. Every instruction will need to be beamed to a satellite in lunar orbit, and then sent to the lander when the orientation is right.

Advertisement

If it all works, however, astronomers can start planning something bigger.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Astronomy,

  • Radio astronomy,

  • far side of the Moon,

  • cosmic dark ages,

  • LuSEE-Night ,

  • Telescopes in space

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Satellite Launched Last Year Becomes One Of The Brightest Things In The SkyTrails in the night sky left by BlueWalker 3 are juxtaposed against the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The breaks in the trail are caused by breaks between four twenty second exposures that were stacked to create this image.
spaceAstronomy

Satellite Launched Last Year Becomes One Of The Brightest Things In The Sky

clock6 hours ago
share10
Astronauts Spark Up Spherical Fireball On Tiangong Space StationFire in space looks a lot more spherical than on Earth.
spaceSpace and Physics

Astronauts Spark Up Spherical Fireball On Tiangong Space Station

clock7 hours ago
share1
How To Watch The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The United States This MonthThe sun is only visible as a ring, fairly low on the horizon.
spaceAstronomy

How To Watch The "Ring Of Fire" Eclipse Across The United States This Month

clock8 hours ago
share590