Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Moon Is Slowly Moving Away From Earth. Will We Ever Drift Apart?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

The Moon Is Slowly Moving Away From Earth. Will We Ever Drift Apart?

Goodbye, old friend.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments2Comments
share290Shares
The Earth seen from the surface of the moon (artwork).

We are slowly drifting apart.

Image credit: Dima Zel/Shutterstock.com

The Moon and the Earth have been dancing around each other since the Moon was first created 4.5 billion years ago, likely in a collision between planet Theia and Earth.

But the orbits of these two bodies have changed over time. The Moon is getting further away from us, meaning one day far in the future humanity (or whatever evolves from dogs) will look up and see the last total solar eclipse.

Advertisement

We have an incredibly accurate idea of how fast the Moon is currently moving away from us, thanks to the Lunar Laser Ranging Experiment. The Apollo missions in the 60s and 70s placed reflectors on the surface of the Moon. By aiming lasers at the reflector and measuring the time it takes to be reflected back at Earth, scientists were able to determine the distance between the two points to within around 3 centimeters (1.2 inches). Taking repeated measurements showed us that the Moon is currently moving away from us at a rate of about 3.8 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year.

This hasn't always been the case. If we take the current rate of recession and project it backwards, the Moon collides with the Earth about 1.5 billion years ago, which is awkward given that the Moon is 3 billion years older than that. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Flashes Of Light From Venus May Be Meteors, Not Lightning Boltsarrow
Has Part Of The Sun Really Become "Broken"?arrow
JWST Finds Methane, CO2 In Likely Water World’s Atmosphere, And Possible Hint Of Lifearrow

Instead we can look at other evidence, such as layers placed down in rock and coral, which can provide estimates of the length of Earth days and the distance to the Moon at various points in history. 

Advertisement

We can also make projections of what happens next. First, say goodbye to the total solar eclipse.

"Over time, the number and frequency of total solar eclipses will decrease," lunar scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Richard Vondrak said in 2017. "About 600 million years from now, Earth will experience the beauty and drama of a total solar eclipse for the last time."

The fact that our Moon currently eclipses the Sun in its entirety is a happy accident. The Sun and the Moon look about the same size in the sky as the Sun is about 400 times further away from the Earth than the Moon, and about 400 times bigger in diameter. Four billion years ago, before the Moon drifted to its current orbit, it would have appeared about three times as big as it is now in the sky.

While the Moon will continue to drift, appearing smaller and smaller in the sky, it will never be free of our orbit. The Sun will become a red giant and engulf the Earth before we are properly separated from the Moon's influence. We shall go down together.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • moon,

  • eclipse,

  • earth

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Flashes Of Light From Venus May Be Meteors, Not Lightning BoltsAmong the clouds we've picked up flashes of light on Venus, but these may be meteors, not lightning.
spaceAstronomy

Flashes Of Light From Venus May Be Meteors, Not Lightning Bolts

clock4 hours ago
share1
Has Part Of The Sun Really Become "Broken"?Sunspots on the Sun.
spaceSpace and Physics

Has Part Of The Sun Really Become "Broken"?

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share430
JWST Finds Methane, CO2 In Likely Water World’s Atmosphere, And Possible Hint Of LifeArtist's impression of K2-18 b with its parent star in the background. This is the first habitable zone planet where water vapor has been detected, and now carbon dioxide, methan and possibly dimethyl sulfide added.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Finds Methane, CO2 In Likely Water World’s Atmosphere, And Possible Hint Of Life

clock7 hours ago
share210