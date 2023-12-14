Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Internet's Latest Question: What Does Plutonium Taste Like?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

The Internet's Latest Question: What Does Plutonium Taste Like?

People are dying to know what plutonium tastes like. Luckily, someone has already tried it.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Small round drops of plutonium.

Ah, the forbidden M&M.

Image credit: U.S. Department of Energy (public domain).

Whether it's the oldest water on Earth, lava, or the sludgy remains of an ancient corpse found inside a giant black sarcophagus, the public only has one question on their mind: what does it taste like?

That question, it turns out, stretches to deadly radioactive metals. People on the Internet have apparently been wondering what plutonium tastes like lately, leading to some perplexing Google search results. According to the screenshot, the answer is that it has notes of sour and sweet, presumably drowning out the umami of "I'm going to die soon".

Advertisement

So, the question people are apparently dying to know, does plutonium really taste like candy? No. The Google answer appears to have picked up a review from a website for the pear-flavored candy product Plutonium Pear Nuclear Energy Powder.

Unsurprisingly, plutonium is often described as having a metallic taste, rather than pear flavor. How do we know this? One man, an American chemist by the name of Donald F. Mastick, really did taste it. 

While working on the Manhattan Project, a vial of plutonium chloride dissolved in acid exploded, with a small amount going into Mastick's mouth. He tasted a mix of the acid and a metallic taste. It wasn't what you'd typically describe as "a great situation". 

Advertisement

When Mastick opened his mouth, radiation monitors went nuts, and his urine contained traces of plutonium for years after the incident. At the time they dealt with it by pumping his stomach several times. As plutonium is precious, it was recovered from his stomach contents to be reused in future experiments.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • physics,

  • taste,

  • radioactive,

  • plutonium,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Cultural Factors May Have Made Neolithic Women Shorter Than MenA photo of Neolithic cave art depicting a line of human figures standing in different poses along with figures that resemble birds.
humansancient ancestors

Cultural Factors May Have Made Neolithic Women Shorter Than Men

clock54 minutes ago
2,200-Year-Old Roof Tiles From The Story Of Hanukkah Discovered In JerusalemHanukkah roof tiles
humansHumans

2,200-Year-Old Roof Tiles From The Story Of Hanukkah Discovered In Jerusalem

clock3 hours ago
share1
What Is The "Halo Effect", And How Can We Avoid It?Woman standing infront of a blackboard with a halo and wings drawn on
humanspsychology

What Is The "Halo Effect", And How Can We Avoid It?

clock5 hours ago
share35