Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Tesla Unveils Solar Roof Tiles In Bid To Make Homes 100% Renewable"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Tesla Unveils Solar Roof Tiles In Bid To Make Homes 100% Renewable

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Tesla roof tile

Image Credit: kim7/Shutterstock.com

Tesla has unveiled new solar roof tiles designed to do away with the somewhat ugly solar panels of the past, and instead make renewable homes look indistinguishable from conventional houses. Along with a new battery pack, the company is angling towards a domestic solar revolution.

Four different styles of tiles were unveiled at a press event in Universal Studios in Los Angeles, where several homes that once featured in the TV show Desperate Housewives were transformed with Tesla’s new tiles.

Advertisement

The project is a collaboration between Elon Musk’s Tesla and sister company Solar City. Tesla is currently going through the motions to buy Solar City for $2.6 billion, with the decision from shareholders on whether that deal goes through likely to affect the rollout of these new solar panels.

At the moment, Tesla is planning to begin installations in summer 2018.

boook svg

Related Stories

People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly Quicklyarrow
Using Just Wi-Fi Signals, You Can Track People And Read Through Wallsarrow
ChatGPT Will Soon “See, Hear, And Speak" With Its Latest AI Updatearrow

Musk first unveiled his idea for solar roofs in his “Master Plan” back in July this year, announcing his intention to have “one ordering experience” – the ability to buy solar panels, storage batteries, and electric cars from one company. If everything goes to plan, that company will be Tesla.

The storage battery is the newly announced 14 kWh Powerwall 2, which will store solar energy collected during the day for use at night. This will cost $5,500, but while the price of the solar tiles has not been announced yet, Musk said they would be competitive with current conventional roofs and electricity systems in a home.

Advertisement

Made of glass, the tiles are designed not only to be attractive but resilient too. In a video (below), Tesla showed how they stood up better to shattering than regular roof tiles.

-

“When Tesla and SolarCity embarked to design and engineer the solar roof together, the goal was to create the most beautiful and efficient roof ever – one that would make homes look better while reducing the cost of electricity,” Tesla said in a statement.

“The solar roof consists of uniquely designed glass tiles that complement the aesthetics of any home, embedded with the highest efficiency photovoltaic cells.”

How these tiles will be installed isn’t clear yet. But Tesla noted that customers will be able to choose which parts of their roof have the “hidden solar technology” and, combined with the Powerwall, homes can be made 100 percent renewable.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • Elon Musk,

  • Tesla,

  • renewable,

  • solar roof panels,

  • Solar City

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly QuicklyArms coming off your back may not be just around the corner, but when they come using at least one of them may be surprisingly easy
technologyfuture

People Learn To Control A Robotic Third Arm Surprisingly Quickly

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share110
Using Just Wi-Fi Signals, You Can Track People And Read Through Walls3d render of abstract face analysis. Facial recognition and biometric identification scan concept. Authentication technology.
technologyTechnology

Using Just Wi-Fi Signals, You Can Track People And Read Through Walls

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share63
ChatGPT Will Soon “See, Hear, And Speak" With Its Latest AI UpdateChatGPT chat bot screen seen on smartphone and laptop display with Chat GPT login screen on the background. A new AI chatbot by OpenAI
technologyTechnology

ChatGPT Will Soon “See, Hear, And Speak" With Its Latest AI Update

clockYesterday
comments1
share41