Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Team Creates Working Full-Sized Version Of Pop Pop Boat Engine

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

Team Creates Working Full-Sized Version Of Pop Pop Boat Engine

We're going to need a bigger pop pop boat.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

A toy pop pop boat on water.

The traditional toy version. Do not attempt to board.

Image credit: Frédéric BISSON/Flickr (CC by 2.0)

If you've ever watched Hayao Miyazaki's Ponyo, you will have seen the pop pop boat in action. The children's toy uses the heat from a candle to power an engine that propels the boat forward. They're pretty neat as children's toys, but what is far cooler, of course, is creating pop pop boat so large it can carry an actual human. That noble goal has been successfully achieved by a team, who demonstrated it to YouTuber and science communicator Steve Mould.

First off, how do pop pop boats work? While it might sound simple, the inner workings of the toy are a little more complicated than you'd expect.

Advertisement

You start by filling a tube leading to the "engine" – a small metal container underneath a candle – before placing the boat in water and lighting the candle to begin heating the water. Lo and behold, the boat moves forward. The complicated part is how exactly that works.

Inside the "engine", the water is heated, evaporating some of it and causing pressure inside the engine to increase. This causes water to be forced further down the tube and out of the end. But as it cools, the drop in pressure forces water back into the tube again towards the engine, where it is heated and the process repeats. So if water is constantly being sucked in and pushed out again, how does this generate forward thrust?

One theory was that, as the water is expelled, it is fired out in one direction, pushing the boat forward, but as it comes back into the tube the water comes from all directions rather than the one. The result is a net forward motion. However, according to Mould – who had a see-through pop pop made boat made by the scientific glassblowing team at the University of Southampton to see for himself – this isn't quite right. 

Advertisement

In fact, as the boat expels the water, the jet causes the boat to move forward. That is its equal and opposite reaction. However as the water comes back into the tube, it is met by the water and gas further up the tube, and it is this that it pushes against rather than causing the boat to move backward. The result is a net forward motion, with no way to steer.

Mould was able to try out a life-sized version of the pop pop boat, courtesy of the AHHAA Science Centre in Tartu Estonia. It's slow-going, but nevertheless awesome to see.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • physics,

  • toys,

  • propulsion,

  • boats,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Engineers Filmed An Ice Hockey Match From Below The Ice, Recording A Once “Impossible” AngleCamera encased in a circular shaped block of ice. Two hands holding it above a hole in a ice hockey rink.
sponsored
technologyTechnology

Engineers Filmed An Ice Hockey Match From Below The Ice, Recording A Once “Impossible” Angle

clock7 hours ago
share45
Here’s Why You Should (Almost) Never Use A Pie Chart For Your DataLemon pie on a blue background
technologyTechnology

Here’s Why You Should (Almost) Never Use A Pie Chart For Your Data

clock2 days ago
comments1
share60
The AI Winter Is Coming In 2024, A Top Scientist PredictsAn artist’s illustration of artificial intelligence (AI). This image visualises an artificial neural network as physical objects. The complex structure represents a network of information whilst colour represents data being fed through the system. It was created by Rose Pilkington as part of the Visualising AI project launched by Google DeepMind.
technologyfuture

The AI Winter Is Coming In 2024, A Top Scientist Predicts

clock2 days ago
comments8
share110