Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

This Scam Email About A Nigerian Astronaut Lost In Space Is Hilarious

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockFeb 15 2016, 23:54 UTC
1317 This Scam Email About A Nigerian Astronaut Lost In Space Is Hilarious
NikoNomad/Shutterstock

An estranged super-rich prince asking you for some money is part and parcel of the Internet experience. The usual spiel is a fairly dry business proposal where a small advance-fee could return millions of dollars within a few months. But at a time where everybody can spot a fishy email scam, one conman has upped his game.

The email made its way into the inbox of the website Anorak, which couldn’t resist sharing the plight of poor old Abacha Tunde. According to the message, below, he was Nigeria’s first astronaut who was unwittingly left on board a secret Soviet space station when the Soviet Union dissolved in 1990 (actually 1991).

Advertisement

However, he was still getting paid for his years of ongoing solitary service, amounting to over $15 million. A cool 20 percent of that money could now be yours... if you pay $3 million for a return spaceflight to pick him up. Of course, he needs someone else to pay the upfront costs, as the law forbids civil servants to open and operate foreign accounts.

Unfortunately, there has never been a Nigerian person in space nor would it be possible to stay in space since the '90s without many cargo runs in between. On top of that, the email says he's only been there for 14 years yet he was left stranded in 1990, suggesting that it might be old. But, then again, it's probably best not to fact-pick the email too much.

Related Stories
boook svgSupergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go Supernova
boook svgBalloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test Flights
boook svgHeaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels

There’s no telling if the email is a genuine attempt at a scam or just a parody. Or even some viral marketing for Matt Damon’s new film where he inevitably gets stranded in space again.

Advertisement

Regardless, we wish you well, Major Tunde – wherever you may be.

Check out a snippet from the email below and see the full version on Anorak.

“Dear Mr. Sir,

Advertisement

REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE-STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

I am Dr. Bakare Tunde, the cousin of Nigerian Astronaut, Air Force Major Abacha Tunde. He was the first African in space when he made a secret flight to the Salyut 6 space station in 1979. He was on a later Soviet spaceflight, Soyuz T-16Z to the secret Soviet military space station Salyut 8T in 1989. He was stranded there in 1990 when the Soviet Union was dissolved. His other Soviet crew members returned to earth on the Soyuz T-16Z, but his place was taken up by return cargo. There have been occasional Progrez supply flights to keep him going since that time. He is in good humor, but wants to come home.

In the 14 years since he has been on the station, he has accumulated flight pay and interest amounting to almost $ 15,000,000 American Dollars. This is held in a trust at the Lagos National Savings and Trust Association. If we can obtain access to this money, we can place a down payment with the Russian Space Authorities for a Soyuz return flight to bring him back to Earth. I am told this will cost $ 3,000,000 American Dollars. In order to access his trust fund we need your assistance."

Advertisement


spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • space,

  • funny,

  • viral,

  • email,

  • con,

  • lost in space

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

Supergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go SupernovaAn artist's impression of Betelgeuse at the moment it goes supernova, but the image could equally be any one of thousands of red supergiants in galaxies close enough for us to track their path to explode
spaceAstronomy

Supergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go Supernova

clockOct 14 2022
Balloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test FlightsA silver hot air ballooon, a one-third scale prototype, being held by scientists about to let it go into the air in the Nevada desert as a test for NASA's Venus mission
spaceSpace and Physics

Balloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test Flights

clockOct 14 2022
Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And JewelsA jupiter like planet has been drawn very close to a big fiery star
spaceAstronomy

Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels

clockOct 14 2022