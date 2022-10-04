Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics

Quantum Information Pioneers Wins Nobel Prize in Physics

Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger are the latest Nobel Laureates in Physics.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockOct 4 2022, 10:08 UTC
The breaking news banner and the nobel medal overlayed on a red velvet background.
The award recognise individuals who have majorly contributed to new discoveries in physics. Image Credit: Nobel Prize/IFLScience

The winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics are Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger. The award was given "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science." The prize is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (about 896,000 US dollars) and it will be shared among the winners. 

The award recognizes the three physicists' contributions to crucial concepts of quantum mechanics – in particular, testing quantum entanglement. This is the peculiar state that can be created in quantum mechanics where individual particles become connected in a way that appears (but doesn't) violate the laws of physics. 

Advertisement

Their work laid the foundations for what has now become quantum information theory, which includes quantum cryptography and quantum teleportation, plus the theory at the core of how quantum computers are expected to work one day.

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • nobel prize,

  • physics,

  • quantum

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Quantum Teleportation And Entanglement Leads To Nobel Prize VictoryAn artist impression of two light particles connected thanks to entanglement
spacephysics

Quantum Teleportation And Entanglement Leads To Nobel Prize Victory

clockOct 4 2022
Ingenuity Dropped Something From Its Foot – Has Martian Littering Reached New Heights?Mars looks beautiful with Ingenuity hovering and Perseverance in the background, but this artwork doesn't show the litter it just dropped
spaceAstronomy

Ingenuity Dropped Something From Its Foot – Has Martian Littering Reached New Heights?

clockOct 4 2022
Venus: The Trouble With Sending People ThereSurface of Venus
spaceSpace and Physics

Venus: The Trouble With Sending People There

clockOct 4 2022