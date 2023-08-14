Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"People Are Just Now Learning How Vinyl Records Work"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

People Are Just Now Learning How Vinyl Records Work

No, it isn't "magic".

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

A vinyl record on a player.

It's all about the groove.

Image credit: Beloborod/shutterstock.com

People are once again discussing the mystery of vinyl records, and how they are probably really created by magic. But without invoking wizards, how do vinyl records contain music which can then be played back?

The first ever sound recording was made in 1860 by French inventor Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville. His device, which he called the phonautograph, was a pretty simple way of recording sound.

Advertisement

"I cover a plate of glass with an exceedingly thin stratum of lampblack. Above I fix an acoustic trumpet with a membrane the diameter of a five franc coin at its small end – the physiological tympanum (eardrum). At its center I affix a stylus – a boar’s bristle a centimeter [0.4 inches] or more in length, fine but suitably rigid," Scott de Martinville explained. "I carefully adjust the trumpet so the stylus barely grazes the lampblack. Then, as the glass plate slides horizontally in a well formed groove at a speed of one meter per second [3.3 feet per second], one speaks in the vicinity of the trumpet’s opening, causing the membranes to vibrate and the stylus to trace figures."

Though this method produced a recording of sound, the problem was it was near-impossible to actually play it. The phonautograph produced a visual representation of the sounds he had made – a frankly haunting rendition of the French folksong "Au Clair de la Lune" – but it took until 2012 for those marks to be decoded and converted back to sound.

boook svg

Related Stories

How Much Does Google Know About You? A Short Video Shows Allarrow
Why Switching Your Phone To Airplane Mode Is Importantarrow
Hopes Dashed As LK-99 Confirmed Not To Be A Room-Temperature Superconductorarrow

A short time later in 1877, Thomas Edison created a device that could record and play back sound. In Edison's "talking machine", or phonograph, sound captured through a mouthpiece moved a diaphragm, which moved a stylus up and down to make indentations in a drum wrapped in tin foil. 

Advertisement

The stylus was then run over these indentations, replicating (in terrible quality) the original sound.

Vinyl records are produced in a similar way, though our methods of capturing and playing back sound have significantly improved. 

Sounds travel as waves through the air (as well as liquids and solids). Just like with earlier devices, these waves are recorded as physical indents, in this case by a moving needle that cuts grooves into a master record. Using a mold, these indented translations of sound can be put onto other vinyl records, 

Advertisement

Playing back a vinyl record involves a needle, usually tipped with a hard material like diamond, going through these grooves. As this happens, the tip moves up and down. Further down the arm, a magnet is inside a coil of wire, moving up and down with it. 

This movement of the magnet creates a fluctuating electric current, which is then converted back into sound by vibrating the attached speaker. 

Advertisement

Or, you know, wizards did it.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • music,

  • sound,

  • records,

  • vinyl

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

How Much Does Google Know About You? A Short Video Shows AllA man holding a smartphone searching Google.
technologyTechnology

How Much Does Google Know About You? A Short Video Shows All

clock3 days ago
comments1
share110
Why Switching Your Phone To Airplane Mode Is Importanthand holding phone switching to airplane mode with airplane window in background
videoVideo
technologyTechnology

Why Switching Your Phone To Airplane Mode Is Important

clock3 days ago
comments6
share180
Hopes Dashed As LK-99 Confirmed Not To Be A Room-Temperature SuperconductorAn artist impression of LK-99 floating on a magnet with a bit red x in front
technologyTechnology

Hopes Dashed As LK-99 Confirmed Not To Be A Room-Temperature Superconductor

clock6 days ago
comments44
share1.9k