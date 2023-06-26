Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics

People Are Asking Why The Titanic Didn't Implode As It Sank

"These are the people who want to debate scientists".

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share1.2kShares
Illustration of the Titanic before it sank.

People aren't sure why the Titan imploded while the Titanic "didn't".

Image credit: JayPDC/shutterstock.com

Last week, the Titan submersible imploded as it went down to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five passengers. People now appear to be confused as to what caused the implosion, and why the Titanic did not suffer the same fate. 

On Thursday, conservative radio show host Jesse Kelly tweeted: "I have a really dumb question: If the water pressure is so bad that it can crush a sub like Whoopi Goldberg stepping on a grape, how is the Titanic sitting on the bottom and relatively intact?"

Advertisement

Some were of course quick to mock this request, with one doctor commenting that "These are the people who want to debate scientists".

boook svg

Related Stories

Classic MythBusters Clip Demonstrates Just How Quickly Implosion Happensarrow
The JWST Has Taken This Stunning Image Of Saturn And Morearrow
This Is Why You Can Live In Hiroshima And Nagasaki But Not Chernobylarrow

Others appear confused too, however, so let's go through it. First up, let's look at why implosions occur. Implosions are where objects collapse in on themselves, the result of a difference in pressure between internal and external pressure. 

"When a submersible is deep in the ocean it experiences the force on its surface due to water pressure," Arun Bansil, professor of physics at Northeastern University explained in a piece for Northeastern Global News. "When this force becomes larger than the force hull can withstand, the vessel implodes violently."

Advertisement

Implosions can occur at the surface too as long as there is lower pressure on the inside of an object vs the outside, e.g. by removing the air inside a tank to create a vacuum. 

So, why did the Titan implode but the Titanic didn't? Well, parts of the Titanic did implode, while others did not. The stern section of the Titanic likely imploded around 60 meters (200 feet) below the surface.

Advertisement

The parts which did not implode avoided this particularly destructive event as the air had been released from within, causing the pressure to be equal on the outside and inside (conditions under which implosion will not occur).

Enough of the ship avoided this implosion, leaving it (relatively speaking) "intact". 

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • pressure,

  • Titan,

  • physics,

  • Titanic,

  • implosion

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Classic MythBusters Clip Demonstrates Just How Quickly Implosion Happenstanker
spacephysics

Classic MythBusters Clip Demonstrates Just How Quickly Implosion Happens

clockJun 26 2023
The JWST Has Taken This Stunning Image Of Saturn And MoreSaturn as seen by the JWST at 3.2 microns, a wavelength where methane absorbs light
spaceAstronomy

The JWST Has Taken This Stunning Image Of Saturn And More

clockJun 26 2023
This Is Why You Can Live In Hiroshima And Nagasaki But Not ChernobylA gas mask hangs in an abandoned facility in Chernobyl
spacephysics

This Is Why You Can Live In Hiroshima And Nagasaki But Not Chernobyl

clockJun 26 2023
share9