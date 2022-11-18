Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine

Newly Discovered Biomarker For Acute COVID-19 Could Mean Better Tests And Treatments

IL-26 could be a promising biomarker.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockNov 18 2022, 16:22 UTC
biomarker for covid
It is also linked with other complications. Image Credit: tilialucida/Shutterstock.com

Researchers believe they have found a biomarker in the blood for acute COVID-19, which could allow for a diagnostic test to indicate severe disease.  

The study focused on patients with acute COVID-19 and identified high levels of interleukin-26 (IL-26). This is a signaling molecule in the blood that typically promotes bacterial and host cell death, but it appears to also have a role in fighting the viral infection too. 

Advertisement

While vaccines are doing well at fighting off COVID-19 infection, the researchers argue that a better diagnostic test and better treatment for severely ill patients are desperately needed. 

“We need to understand more about underlying immunological mechanisms in order to find better treatments. There is also a need for improved diagnostics in COVID-19 patients,” says Eduardo Cardenas, principal author of the study, in a statement

Related Stories
boook svgWhat Are Fever Dreams?
boook svgFirst Treatment That Could Delay The Onset of Type 1 Diabetes Approved By FDA
boook svgWeight Loss Treatments Are Not A Permanent Fix – That Doesn’t Mean They ‘Don’t Work’

The study focused on elevated signaling molecules that could indicate COVID-19 infection – in particular, cytokines involved in calling an immune response to an area. They first investigated whether (IL-26) plays any role in COVID-19 infection, as it has been implicated in virus infections before. 

Advertisement

Taking 49 patients that had been hospitalized with the virus (44 of which needed oxygen therapy) and 27 healthy controls, the researchers measured the number of inflammatory markers and IL-26 in their blood. 

In patients with acute COVID-19, IL-26 and other markers of inflammation were markedly raised, which correlated with “don’t eat me” signals present on immune cells. In those with high levels of IL-26, there were increased markers of tissue damage (lactate dehydrogenase). 

When these markers were higher, it strongly correlated with cytokine storms in the patients, which is a devastating and life-threatening complication involving an overactive immune system. 

Advertisement

The researchers believe that not only could IL-26 be a likely biomarker for acute COVID-19, but it could also be a target for new therapies.  

“We can show for the first time that blood levels of the cytokine IL-26 are much higher in patients with COVID-19 than in healthy controls,” says Dr Cardenas.    

“Our discovery gives us a potential biomarker for severe COVID-19, but given the antiviral effects of IL-26, we may also have identified a new therapeutic target,” continued co-author Professor Anders Lindén.

Advertisement

The study was published in Frontiers in Immunology.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • viruses,

  • immune system,

  • biomarkers,

  • infection,

  • cytokine,

  • covid-19

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

What Are Fever Dreams?what are fever dreams
healthhealth

What Are Fever Dreams?

clockNov 18 2022
First Treatment That Could Delay The Onset of Type 1 Diabetes Approved By FDAA medication drug needle syringe.
healthmedicine

First Treatment That Could Delay The Onset of Type 1 Diabetes Approved By FDA

clockNov 18 2022
Weight Loss Treatments Are Not A Permanent Fix – That Doesn’t Mean They ‘Don’t Work’Weight loss can be the easy part (relatively speaking). Imagecredit: Stack_Asso/Shutterstock.com
healthhealth

Weight Loss Treatments Are Not A Permanent Fix – That Doesn’t Mean They ‘Don’t Work’

clockNov 18 2022