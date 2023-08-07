Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"New Material Can Control Waves In A Synthetic "Fourth Dimension""

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

New Material Can Control Waves In A Synthetic "Fourth Dimension"

Potential applications for this span from quantum computers to making buildings quake-proof.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Synthetic dimensions are an extra dimension that allows for more multifaceted manipulation of properties.

Synthetic dimensions are an extra dimension that allows for more multifaceted manipulation of properties.

Image credit: Sergey Voevodin/Shutterstock.com

Scientists have exploited the properties of a material to create an “extra dimension” that allows them to better control waves passing through it. Using the concept of synthetic dimension, scientists have developed a new metamaterial that can better control mechanical surface waves, with very interesting applications.

As the name implies, these waves travel along the surface of solid materials. They are found in many natural and human-made processes, so the ability to better control them is certainly intriguing. The solution, according to Guoliang Huang and colleagues at the University of Missouri, is to use another dimension beyond the conventional three.

Advertisement

“Conventional materials are limited to only three dimensions with an X, Y, and Z axis,” Huang said in a statement. “But now we are building materials in the synthetic dimension, or 4D, which allows us to manipulate the energy wave path to go exactly where we want it to go as it travels from one corner of a material to another.”

A 3D rendering of the synthetically 4D material. The pattern makes the extra dimension.
A 3D rendering of the synthetically 4D material. The pattern makes the extra dimension.
Image Credit: Guoliang Huang/University of Missouri


Synthetic dimensions are ways to turn mechanical properties into something that looks like a geometric fourth dimension. Quantum mechanics is often involved, though not always. If you take a sheet of paper and roll it up or fold it, you are manipulating something akin to 2D in a third dimension. So synthetic dimensions are a neat trick to exploit the mathematical machinery of an extra dimension to expand your control of the system or what goes through it.

The metamaterial in question here used a “strategically patterned” elastic surface made of resonating pillars and slow-varying coupling bridges. This smart patterning allows a wave to move through the material without interacting with the disorders and defects that might exist there.

The sample created is very small but the team believes that it is possible to scale it up, with exciting potential applications both in electronics and civil engineering, including developing quake-proof materials.

Advertisement

“Most of the energy — 90% — from an earthquake happens along the surface of the Earth,” Huang said. “Therefore, by covering a pillow-like structure in this material and placing it on the Earth’s surface underneath a building, it could potentially help keep the structure from collapsing during an earthquake.”

The study is published in Science Advances.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • metamaterial,

  • physics,

  • synthetic dimension,

  • fourth dimension

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Landmark Controlled Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Achieved Again By USArtist impression of laser fusion, a cryogenic target inside this cylinder is compressed by powerful lasers.
technologyTechnology

Landmark Controlled Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Achieved Again By US

clock5 hours ago
comments2
share210
Video Game Study Reveals What People Do When The World EndsPlanet destroyed
technologyTechnology

Video Game Study Reveals What People Do When The World Ends

clock2 days ago
comments1
share460
How A Stomach May Have Caused The Worst Nuclear Accident In American Historythree mile island stomach theory
technologyTechnology

How A Stomach May Have Caused The Worst Nuclear Accident In American History

clock3 days ago
comments5
share71