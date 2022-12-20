Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics

New Fractal Structure Found In Magnetic Crystal

A 30-year-old mystery about the behavior of a peculiar material has been solved.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockDec 20 2022, 16:17 UTC
share1Shares
A fractal-like design in shades of blue.

The field of fractals was revolutionized by Benoit B. Mandelbrot. The B. stands for Benoit B. Mandelbrot. Image Credit: D.Uzunov/Shutterstock.com

Researchers have found a solution to a thorny experimental mystery. The magnetic excitation in a particular material was not behaving like something moving in three-dimensional space, but neither was it akin to just moving on a plane. It turns out that it was moving in a fractal dimension.

Fractals are peculiar geometrical shapes that continue to arbitrarily small scales. And scaling is a key property for them. If you have a triangle and you double the length of its side, its area increases by four times as areas scale to the power of two. But fractals instead have dimensions with digits beyond the decimal point.

Advertisement

Fractals are seen in many natural environments, from coastlines to snowflakes, from lightning strikes to Romanesco broccoli, and even in the microscopic world. This new research discovered a fractal dysprosium titanate, a substance that is a type of clean magnetic crystal also known as spin ice. The spins of the electrons behave like tiny bar magnets. When these crystals are cooled just above absolute zero, the whole system acquires a whole new state and becomes a magnetic fluid, something we do not experience in our everyday life.

“With tiny amounts of heat the ice rules get broken in a small number of sites and their north and south poles, making up the flipped spin, separate from each other traveling as independent magnetic monopoles,” lead author Jonathan Hallén of the University of Cambridge, said in a statement.

Related Stories
boook svgForty-Year Study Reveals Cycles In Jupiter’s Atmospheric Temperatures We Can’t Yet Explain
boook svgAstronomers Have Found The Ancient Heart Of The Milky Way
boook svgWhy Is Astronomy A Science But Astrology Is Not?

Research on these systems measures the magnetic noise of these monopoles and discovered that for the monopoles the world is not 3D but rather has 2.53 dimensions. Once it is used in the descriptions of the systems, everything else falls into place.

Advertisement

“We knew there was something really strange going on. Results from 30 years of experiments didn’t add up,” Professor Claudio Castelnovo, also from the University of Cambridge, explained. “After several failed attempts to explain the noise results, we finally had a eureka moment, realizing that the monopoles must be living in a fractal world and not moving freely in three dimensions, as had always been assumed.”

The discovery was very much unexpected. The team was not expecting to see fractals in a clean three-dimensional crystal. And the fractals themselves are weird, making the whole thing even more surprising. The fractals only happen when the system is changing not when the system is static. The connection to the dynamical properties has earned this the name of "emergent dynamical fractal".

The findings of this work are published in the journal Science.

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • fractals

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Forty-Year Study Reveals Cycles In Jupiter’s Atmospheric Temperatures We Can’t Yet ExplainFalse color infrared images of Jupiter obtained by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in 2016 helped reveal the giant planet's temperature at different latitudes. Bluer areas are cold and cloudy, and the orange areas are warmer and cloud-free.
spaceAstronomy

Forty-Year Study Reveals Cycles In Jupiter’s Atmospheric Temperatures We Can’t Yet Explain

clockDec 20 2022
share36
Astronomers Have Found The Ancient Heart Of The Milky Waythe Milky way is visible as a strip of stars across the dark skies. dark nebulae are visible across this strip and off the strip the small and large magellanic clouds are also visible.
spaceAstronomy

Astronomers Have Found The Ancient Heart Of The Milky Way

clockDec 20 2022
share1
Why Is Astronomy A Science But Astrology Is Not?Blue tiled circle with stars, planets, and a gold representation of the Sagittarius astrological sign
spaceAstronomy

Why Is Astronomy A Science But Astrology Is Not?

clockDec 20 2022
share370