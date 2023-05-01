Advertisement

technologyTechnology

New Bill To Prevent AI Single-Handedly Launching Nuclear Weapons Proposed In US

Sometimes, the obvious stuff really does need to be said out loud.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share1Shares
nuclear weapon

If AI had been at the helm previously, the world could've looked very different. Image Credit: KREML/Shutterstock.com

A new bill proposed by US lawmakers would prevent artificial intelligence (AI) from being able to singlehandedly launch nuclear weapons without human input, codifying existing Pentagon rules.

While current rules forbid the autonomous launch of nuclear weapons, there aren’t any actual laws that prevent this from happening. With the astronomical rise in AI models in recent years, officials have become concerned that they could sneak their way into the very top-level decision-making of the US military. 

Advertisement

In anticipation of this possibility, Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Representatives Ted W. Lieu (CA-36), Don Beyer (VA-08), and Ken Buck (CO-04) have introduced a bipartisan bill called Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act that will “safeguard the nuclear command and control process from any future change in policy that allows artificial intelligence (AI) to make nuclear launch decisions”.

It will ensure humans are “in the loop” following an order by the President to launch a nuclear weapon, for either defense or offense. 

Related Stories
boook svgTime Traveling iPhone User In 1860 Painting Has An Obvious Explanation
boook svgThree Word "Hack" Gives Twitter Users Blue Ticks For Free – But There's A Catch
boook svgHow To See Impossible Colors. Find Out In Issue 10 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

“AI technology is developing at an extremely rapid pace,” said Representative Ted Lieu in a statement.

“While we all try to grapple with the pace at which AI is accelerating, the future of AI and its role in society remains unclear. It is our job as Members of Congress to have responsible foresight when it comes to protecting future generations from potentially devastating consequences. That’s why I’m pleased to introduce the bipartisan, bicameral Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous AI Act, which will ensure that no matter what happens in the future, a human being has control over the employment of a nuclear weapon – not a robot. AI can never be a substitute for human judgment when it comes to launching nuclear weapons."

Advertisement

The bill is following-through on a recommendation from a 2021 National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence report that suggested such a law, in the hopes that the US would spearhead the idea for other nuclear powers to follow.  

AI models have no concept of empathy and would not truly understand the impact of a nuclear weapon, so allowing them uncontrolled access to the launch systems could lead to a disaster that could otherwise be averted. For example, Soviet submariner Vasili Arkhipov single-handedly prevented nuclear war when their Captain mistakenly thought that war had broken out between the US and the Soviet Union – had AI been at the helm, the world could look very different today. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • nuclear weapons,

  • AI,

  • science and society

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Time Traveling iPhone User In 1860 Painting Has An Obvious ExplanationA painting of a woman holding something which looks like a smartphone.
technologyTechnology

Time Traveling iPhone User In 1860 Painting Has An Obvious Explanation

clockMay 1 2023
comments4
share370
Three Word "Hack" Gives Twitter Users Blue Ticks For Free – But There's A CatchA cartoon of Elon Musk in front of the Twitter bird logo.
technologyTechnology

Three Word "Hack" Gives Twitter Users Blue Ticks For Free – But There's A Catch

clockMay 1 2023
comments2
share160
How To See Impossible Colors. Find Out In Issue 10 Of CURIOUS – Out Now“Imaginary” colors are real and there is a way for you to see them. Find out how in IFLScience's free magazine CURIOUS. Image credit: © IFLScience
technologyTechnology

How To See Impossible Colors. Find Out In Issue 10 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

clockApr 30 2023
comments1