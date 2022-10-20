Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Netherlands Becomes First NATO Country To Deploy Killer Robots

This uncrewed vehicle packs a serious punch.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockOct 20 2022, 17:51 UTC
THeMIS
The THeMIS in action. Image Credit: Dutch MoD

The Netherlands has become the first NATO country to deploy armed uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) into an operational environment in which the tracked robots will join a military unit and become part of the defense force. Some are unarmed, while others are carrying large automatic machine guns for use in firefights.  

“We have deployed four weaponised [unmanned] machines within an operational experiment,” Lt Col Mevissen, commander of the Royal Netherlands Army's Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) unit, told Dutch media outlet Janes.  “To my knowledge, we have not seen this before in the West”. 

Advertisement

“The machines have been handed over for experimental use in an operational unit in a military-relevant environment. These are not simply tests on a training ground. We are under the direct eyes and ears of the Russians, and as such in a semi-operational environment,” he continued. 


The UGVs will be Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry Systems (THeMIS), which were created by an Estonian defense company. When armed, the THeMIS can be armed with either 30mm autocannons, 40mm grenade launches, light or heavy machine guns, or anti-tank missiles. It remains to be seen how THeMIS will perform, as UGVs do not have a great history so far – Russia deployed their version in Syria in 2018, where it was remarkably ineffective due to constant disconnections with the controller.  

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • war,

  • weapons,

  • NATO

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

World’s “First Computer” Changed Our Understanding Of Human History ForeverThe Antikythera Mechanism
videoVideo
technologyTechnology

World’s “First Computer” Changed Our Understanding Of Human History Forever

clockOct 20 2022
Oh God: Study Finds Space Adverts Are Already Possible And Economically FeasibleA crowd of people look up at the sky.
technologyTechnology

Oh God: Study Finds Space Adverts Are Already Possible And Economically Feasible

clockOct 19 2022
A Party Led By Artificial Intelligence Is Trying To Run For Danish GovernmentA robot hand signs an official government letter.
technologyTechnology

A Party Led By Artificial Intelligence Is Trying To Run For Danish Government

clockOct 19 2022